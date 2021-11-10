Former President Donald Trump endorses Idaho governor





BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – As Idahos’ primary races continue to escalate for next year, former President Donald Trump has weighed in on who he thinks should lead the Gem state.

In an email from Trump’s Political Action Committee, the former president announced his endorsement of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, with Trump calling McGeachin a true supporter of MAGA from the very beginning.

McGeachin responded to the endorsement on Twitter, thanking Trump who lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden but continued to push baseless fraud allegations for his support.

It’s a great honor to receive the approval of the greatest president of our lives, she tweeted. Much more to come from both of us to bring America First back to Idaho.

It is a great honor to receive the approval of the greatest president of our life. President Trump is a real fighter for America and I am a real fighter for Idaho. Much more to come from both of us to bring America First back to Idaho. Stay tuned! #idpol #MAGA pic.twitter.com/1jahvCALKM

– Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) November 10, 2021

The approval comes days after a post from Governor Brad Littles’ Facebook page showed a photo of the governor recognized by Trump at an event in Florida. Spokeswoman Marissa Morrison Hyer said Little was in Florida to attend the America First Policy Institute gala, according to a previous report from the Idaho Statesman.

I give Janice McGeachin my full and utter approval to be the next governor of Idaho, Trump’s statement read Tuesday. She will make a fantastic governor and will never let you down!

On the same day Little was in Florida, McGeachin complained that she was not told he had left the state, which she said was a violation of the law. In a letter sent last Friday to Alex Adams, head of Littles’ financial management division, she also asked how much she should be paid while she was acting governor when Little is away.

Since declaring her candidacy for the 2022 gubernatorial appointment, McGeachin has issued numerous executive orders while serving as interim governor when Little was out of state just to do so. overturn the decrees, often while issuing a scathing response.

Little did not officially declare a candidate in 2022, but raised nearly $ 600,000 for a re-election campaign. Idahos’ primary elections will be held on May 17.

In May, McGeachin attempted to ban mask warrants while Little was in Nashville, Tennessee, for a conference for the Republican Governors Association. McGeachin issued an executive order last month to ban vaccine passports, although Little had already issued a similar executive order in April.

However, the McGeachins Order also provided that all state agencies, including K-12 schools and public universities, could not require proof of a coronavirus vaccine or require testing. McGeachin issued the order while Little was on the US-Mexico border in Texas.

McGeachins’ repeated executive orders have drawn criticism from members of his own party, including Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who is running for lieutenant governor and called it a political theater of antics in May.

