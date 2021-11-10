President Xi Jinping seeks third term at Communist Party meeting





As a Chinese leader Xi Jinping seems poised to run for a third term in office, he is apparently concerned about the past, not the future. When more than 300 members of Chinese political elite meeting in Beijing this week, their main task will be to consider a landmark draft resolution that defines the of the ruling Communist Party “Major achievements and historical experiences” since its founding 100 years ago. The agenda for the most crucial meeting of the Central Committee ahead of the biannual leadership reshuffle next fall is carefully and deliberately chosen. This is a testament to the importance Mr. Xi attaches to the history of the party and his own place in it. Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to extend his grip on power with a third term as head of the country. (Getty) In some ways, this obsession with history can be seen as rooted in a tradition dating back to ancient China. For centuries, Chinese imperial courts have appointed historiographers to document the rise of an emperor, which often involved compiling and rewriting the history of his predecessor. For the Chinese Communist Party, history or rather some organized versions of it can be extremely useful. China’s so-called “historic claims” to contested territories and waters, for example, have been used by Beijing to support its contemporary sovereignty, while the narrative attached to the so-called “century of humiliation” by foreign powers from the first Opium War in 1839 to the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949 has become a central source of legitimacy for the party. In the eyes of party leaders, losing control of these narratives can have disastrous consequences for the country of 1.4 billion people. The collapse of the Soviet Union, a stern warning cited repeatedly by Xi, is in part attributed to “historical nihilism,” or the rejection of the Soviet legacy by the ruling elite. As a result, the Chinese Communist Party vigilantly protects its own history by erasing the darker chapters of its tumultuous past and erasing particularly sensitive episodes from public memory. Senior Chinese Communist Party members are meeting in Beijing this week. (PA) But the next “historic resolution” isn’t just about reshaping the party’s past. More importantly, it is a way for Mr. Xi to codify his authority and supremacy in the present and to project his enduring power and influence into the future. Since its founding, the party has issued only two such resolutions, proposed by Mr. Xi’s two most powerful predecessors, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. By issuing his own resolution, Xi seeks to further consolidate his status as an imposing leader at the same level as Mr. Mao and Mr. Deng. As of yet, few details on the resolution are known, unless it is most likely expected to be passed by party elites this week. Regardless of the details, the consensus among political observers is that the resolution will further consolidate Xi’s authority and place him firmly at the head of the party for the foreseeable future. Former Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong enjoyed unparalleled power in the country. (Getty) “The core function of all this verbiage, make no mistake, will be centered on the person and power of Xi Jinping, defining his leadership as the way forward, based on an understanding of history that defines his main program, ”David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project at the University of Hong Kong, wrote. Like the famous quote from George Orwell in his book 1984 says it: “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past”. Why the South China Sea dispute matters And for Mr Xi, it looks like he’s on the verge of taking control of all three, at least for now.

