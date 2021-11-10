Joe Biden is more of an autocrat than Donald Trump ever was





For an administration that regularly attacks former President Donald Trump for being autocratic, the Biden administration makes its impression of the totalitarian regime it so desperately warned the Trump administration was.

The latest action by the Biden administration is to tell the companies to ignore the U.S. Court of Appeals for Fifth Circuits ordered a recess and proceed with the vaccination warrant enforcement.

“People shouldn’t wait,” said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “They should keep moving forward and make sure they get their workplace vaccinated.”

When President Joe Biden tells businesses across the country to ignore the courts, the media has little to say. After all, there is a Democrat in the White House.

Consider some of the headlines when Trump allegedly defied court orders. In July 2020, the Los Angeles Times headlined “Despite Supreme Court ruling, Trump administration rejects new DACA requests.” In October 2020, the New York Times ran an article titled “Judges Tell Trump His Officials Serve Illegally. He Does Nothing.” The San Francisco Chronicle published an article in August 2020 titled “Trump Administration Appears to Ignore DACA Court Rulings.” In each of these stories, the Trump administration is portrayed in a negative light. Such treatment is not granted to the Biden administration. Why? His actions are described as striving for a greater good.

This is how the media indoctrinate the country.

It’s understandable that Biden wants to push his agenda. It was also understandable that Trump wanted to pass his. What’s good for the goose doesn’t look good for the gander, as the Trump administration has been vilified, as Biden escapes such negative press.

As the Biden administration wraps up its first year in office, it has become clear that this is not the unifying force promised during the campaign. Instead, it is an agenda-driven, divisive unit that demonstrates dictatorial tendencies. The Biden administration is the corrosive autocracy it warned the Trump administration is, but the media really doesn’t want to hear it.

