PM attributes financial problems to moral decline and corruption





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Tuesday that the success and failure of nations depends on their moral values, urging officials to exercise high moral standards in carrying out their duties for their own good and that of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while addressing the award ceremony for the 44th Special Training Program of the Pakistan Administrative Service.

“With a very good civil service, this country was on the road to becoming a great nation until the 1960s.

But then, little by little, we moved on to other paths. When decline comes from morality, it also leads to economic decline, ”he noted.

He identified justice as the main distinguishing feature between countries that have prospered and countries that have fallen behind. “Unlike countries plagued by corruption, where NROs are handed over to thieves, rich countries fulfill the demands of justice through moral authority and power.”

In a reference to the words of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Prime Minister said that the nations that failed to deliver justice were doomed to be destroyed. Likewise, he cited a saying by Hazrat Ali (RA), the fourth caliph of Islam, that “a society can survive with kufr (infidelity), but not injustice”.

Prime Minister noted this was due to corruption and embezzlement [of public money] that countries like Bangladesh were ahead of Pakistan. “As the elite of the bureaucracy, you must perform your tasks with dedication,” he stressed.

He pointed out that corruption in society starts with the prime minister and ministers and spills over to the rest of society.

Also Read: PM Highlights Need To Improve Moral Standards

Obligation of the world

The Prime Minister then took to Twitter and urged the international community to help avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. He referred to the World Food Program (WFP) alert regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and urged the international community to help avoid the crisis.

“Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief, but the international community must act now,” he wrote on Twitter.

The international community has a moral obligation to avoid this humanitarian catastrophe facing the Afghan people, he added.

“I warned against this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now the head of WFP is issuing an alert, ”noted Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister also attached the link to a BBC News report. According to the report, WFP had to source supplies from Afghanistan to help more than 22 million people.

“If the weather is as bad as experts predict this winter, large numbers of people are expected to be at risk of acute hunger and widespread famine,” he added.

The weather changes from the heat of early fall to intense cold. Several regions are reporting drought, adding to the growing sense of disaster.

In Maidan Wardak, 80 kilometers west of Kabul, a crowd of several hundred men had gathered in the hope of obtaining flour from an official distribution point. The flour was provided by the World Food Program, according to the report.

“Winter is almost here. I don’t know how I’m going to get by if I can’t bake bread, ”the report said, citing an old man.

The BBC report also quoted WFP Executive Director David Beasley as saying of the situation: “It is as bad as you can imagine”, “In fact, we are now looking at the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet. Earth ” .

“Ninety-five percent of the population does not have enough food, and now we see 23 million people marching towards famine,” he added. “The next six months are going to be catastrophic. It’s gonna be hell on Earth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2328617/pm-attributes-financial-woes-to-moral-decline-corruption The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos