Judge rejects Trump’s request to block disclosure of documents to January 6 committee





A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill could have access to White House records requested by the Trump administration and held by the National Archives.

Last month, former President Trump sued the committee and the archives in an attempt to stop the transfer of his records, citing executive privilege.

Late Tuesday, Judge Tanya Chutukan ruled against him, authorizing the continuation of the transfer of the cases, scheduled for November 12. Lawyers for the former president appealed Tuesday’s ruling to the DC Court of Appeals.

The former president alleged in his lawsuit that his White House files are subject to a certain level of confidentiality. Mr Trump has alleged that they are protected by executive privilege, the idea that the private communications of a sitting president should be protected from public scrutiny. He also argued that Congress’ request was an invalid fishing expedition.

In this file photo from Jan.6, 2021, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally protesting the certification of Joe Biden’s constituency as president in Washington. Evan Vucci / AP

The committee says it needs the documents to better understand the events leading up to, during and after the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill. Citing this reasoning, President Biden has already rejected his predecessor’s claim of executive privilege and allowed the National Archives to comply with the House committee’s request for documents. Following Mr. Biden’s decision, Mr. Trump took legal action.

“Basically,” Chutkan wrote in his ruling on Tuesday, “this is a dispute between a former president and an incumbent president. And the Supreme Court has already made it clear that in such circumstances, the point of view of the former president has more weight. ”

Therefore, she explained, Mr. Biden’s decision to allow disclosure of the documents takes precedence.

“Presidents are not kings and the applicant is not president,” she wrote of Mr. Trump.

Addressing the issue of presidential confidentiality, Chutkan wrote: “The Constitution does not expressly define a president’s right to confidential communications… the privilege is not absolute. The former president’s confidentiality claims in this case, she ruled, do not hold water.

And while the judge agreed that Congress’ request for Trump’s White House documents “cast a wide net” in its breadth, she ultimately concluded that “the court will not question [the Committee’s request] by undertaking a document-by-document review that would require it to engage in a function strictly reserved for the executive. President Biden had already made the decision.

Notably, Chutkan also identified many of the valid reasons why the House committee might need the archived documents to prevent an attack like the one on January 6 from happening again. These reasons included “the adoption of amending criminal laws to deter and punish violent behavior targeting the institutions of democracy … the imposition of structural reforms on executive agencies to prevent their abuse for undemocratic purposes … and the reallocation of resources and modification of intelligence-sharing processes by federal agencies tasked with detecting and interdicting foreign and domestic threats to the security and integrity of our electoral processes.

In his opinion, Chutkan, who has before his court numerous cases involving defendants accused of participating in the January 6 riot, described the event as an “unprecedented attempt to prevent the legal transfer of power.” . She later added that “for the first time since the election of 1860, the transfer of executive power was clearly not peaceful”.

The “public interest,” she decided, weighed in favor of disclosing the documents to the committee investigating the attack.

Since the former president filed his complaint, the National Archives have revealed that they have identified more than 1,500 relevant pages at the committee’s request. These include the daily presidential papers, files of then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, several filing cabinets belonging to then White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and White House talking points alleging voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The case is now heading to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals before the Nov. 12 deadline for the transfer of documents.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created the House Select Committee earlier this year to investigate the January 6 attack, when thousands of Trump supporters descended on Capitol Hill as Congress counted electoral votes , a largely ceremonial final step affirming President Biden’s victory. Lawmakers were sent on the run amid the riot, which resulted in the deaths of five people and the arrest of hundreds more. Mr. Trump, who encouraged his supporters to “go” to Capitol Hill during the Stop the Steal rally, was impeached by the House a week later for inciting riot, but was later acquitted by the Senate.

