The future Xi Jinping sees for China | International

More pressure on the big fortunes, and new regulations against monopolies and oligopolies. Plus taxes, which will most likely include a property tax. New opportunities for all in education. Development of innovation, which will be one of the major tools in the fight against environmental degradation. A regulatory framework for the use and control of data. A foreign trade relationship in which China supplies advanced technology to the rest of the country, and the Asian giant is shielded from the impact of geopolitical shifts or supply chain issues.

If this all sounds like an election platform, it’s because, in a way, it is. All these measures have already been put in place for a year and a half, are in preparation or have been seen in statements by Xi Jinping. They are part of the ambitious program of measures and reforms with which the Chinese president, who is about to renew his mandate sine die, aims to achieve in the coming years the goal of transforming the country into a modern socialist nation by 2035, and into a prosperous and strong great power by 2049.

The sixth plenary of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee meets this week in Beijing for a session that, by passing a resolution on the history of the party, will establish Xi’s supremacy as the leader of the country and the party and open the way for the current president to renew his term in 2022 for at least five more years, his third term. The resolution will also echo his vision for the future of the country, which will make his reform program and, in general, his views in indisputable party dogma, additional support in the process of renewing his mandate at the 20th Congress of the left. Next year.

How Xi interprets the challenges and unfolding events will be the most important factor starting next year, in his third term, when making decisions about what new regulations or policies to adopt, said. analyst Jude Blanchette, from the Centro de Estudios. Washington Strategists International (CSIS) in a recent video conference.

The leader’s vision has already taken shape; and its implementation has accelerated over the past year and a half, due to the pandemic and tensions with the United States. This includes the projection of force on the international stage, which Xi describes as the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the return of the country’s diplomatic, economic and military greatness and, internally, a more egalitarian and cohesive society, united by a common prosperity. under the cloak, the legitimacy and control of the party.

The term common prosperity is neither new nor accidental. It has already been used by the great leaders of the past Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, albeit in different contexts. Segn lo ha descrito el propio Xi en el discurso en el que present, el pasado agosto, esta campaa, the idea es atajar la profunda desigualdad that exists in China actual, entre las distintas capas sociales y, sobre todo, entre la ciudad y the countryside. The reason for doing it? In some countries, the president points out, inequalities have caused the collapse of the middle class and the rich and the poor are polarized. This has led to social disintegration, political polarization and rampant populism.

Against polarization

Therefore, underlines Xi, a living student of history who sees the fall of the Soviet Union and its CPSU as the great anathema whose repetition in China must be avoided at all costs, the lessons they must learn. are deep. Our country must decisively protect itself against polarization, seek common prosperity and maintain social harmony and stability, he adds.

He plans to do so, as can be deduced from the text published in its entirety just last month, through higher taxes and more pressure for big millionaires to donate part of their fortune to philanthropic causes, as well as by investing more in social programs and education. But the speech also makes clear Xi’s perception of his vision for future Chinese society, and that vision doesn’t seem exactly radical: well-being, the president points out, will depend on hard work and innovation, and private enterprise will be encouraged. Although basic services are provided, we should not set goals too high or guarantee too many benefits. We must avoid falling into the trap of generating vagrants by providing an excessive coverage system.

It is possible that the resolution also mentions the dual circulation strategy, which was proposed last year in full tension with the United States and the consequences of the Covid, and which was included in the five-year plan approved this year. The strategy aims to waterproof China against possible external shocks, an even greater deterioration of the relationship with Washington, a global economic crisis derived from the pandemic … And it intends to do so by encouraging consumption on its territory (circulation internal), self-sufficiency in the sectors it considers strategic and the conversion of China into a leading country in innovation that exports technology to other nations (external circulation).

The resolution is also expected to allude to Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing considers part of its territory, and reiterate calls for unification between the two sides of the strait. And, given the importance that Xi attaches to the control of the Chinese Communist Party of east, west, north, south, center, the party dominates everything, he stressed on more than one occasion, that he refers to the need to maintain discipline. and surveillance within the party. Because, according to Blanchette, among Xi’s key convictions, the fundamental one is that with a weak party all roads lead to disaster.

