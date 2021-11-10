Hero’s Day, Jokowi: We will overcome the pandemic thanks to the fighters | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW





The Heroes’ Day ceremony at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery (TMP) in South Jakarta was carried out on a limited basis by implementing strict sanitary protocols. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived at 7:53 am WIB, Wednesday (10/11), with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. President Jokowi entered the ceremony grounds as the Ceremonial Inspector. He was seen wearing a blue suit, black cap and mask. The ceremony began after the ceremony commander’s report. Marked by the process of respect for the hero led by the Commander of the Ceremony, followed by the attitude of respect for weapons. The ceremony then continued by remembering the battle of November 10, 1945 in Surabaya, marked by the sound of sirens for 60 seconds. After that, Jokowi led the process of silence. “To commemorate the service rendered to the nation’s heroes and warriors, a minute of silence began,” Jokowi said. The President also laid a wreath at the TMP Kalibata monument and continued the reading of the prayers for the spirits of the heroes by the minister of worship Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. The ceremonial procession continued with the sowing of flowers at the Kalibata TMP. Tri-Qualified Electric Hero for Remote Indonesia In and out of the village for 30 years In the beginning, Tri Mumpuni often came and went from the village with her husband Iskandar Budisaroso Kuntoadji to see the abundant source of water. However, from there, they saw first-hand that many villages did not have access to PLN electricity, even though most villages in Indonesia have abundant potential, namely water.

Tri-Qualified Electric Hero for Remote Indonesia Simple technology for power generation According to the woman born in 1964, in addition to being abundant, the geographical position of villages in Indonesia is generally conducive to the development of MHP. By using rivers that have different heights, water can flow to drive turbines connected to generators. With this simple technology, Tri Mumpuni has built at least 65 PLTMH in remote villages.

Tri-Qualified Electric Hero for Remote Indonesia The future of the villagers is also bright Through the Institute of People’s Business and Economy (IBEKA), the graduate of the Agricultural University of Bogor does not only provide access to electricity. The PLTMH he developed was community-based, part of which was managed by residents independently through cooperatives. Members of the cooperative may receive help with tuition fees, health grants, or capital for rural community businesses.

Tri-Qualified Electric Hero for Remote Indonesia Young people enter the village We still lack quality human beings who want to live in the village and build the village in the right way. That’s the key there, said Tri Mumpuni responding to the younger generation who prefer to migrate to the city. That is why, in collaboration with the provincial government of West Java, he has developed the Patriot Desa program to train young people who wish to get involved in the construction of villages.

Tri-Qualified Electric Hero for Remote Indonesia Praised by Obama, honored by Prince Charles And we have sociopreneurs like Tri Mumpuni, who helps rural residents in Indonesia generate electricity …, said the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, at the 2010 Presidential Entrepreneurship Summit. Tri Mumpuni has often received awards, including the Ashden 2012. Awards Charles heads the UK organization that focuses on environmentally friendly energy.

Tri-Qualified Electric Hero for Remote Indonesia Lifetime Commitment Although he has been involved in the construction of villages for 30 years, in his experience, the village visited by Tri Mumpuni has not changed much. So I think yes as long as God gives you health, it’s a lifetime commitment, ”so it’s a lifetime commitment. “I think I enjoyed it and it became my passion,” he told team DW Indonesia. (ib / ts / rap)

“Warriors are always present in all areas of service” President Jokowi congratulated Heroes’ Day and said that while the trials of the time did not abate, the nation of Indonesia is getting stronger. He shared his remarks through his social media accounts, also uploading animated videos showing heroes from the days of independence to the present day. “The test of time has not abated, but this nation is getting stronger as a rock,” Jokowi said. Jokowi continued, crises, recessions or pandemics can be passed through Indonesia thanks to the fighters. They, he said, were always there when the nation and state needed them. “We will be able to weather crises, recessions and pandemics thanks to the fighters who are always present on all service platforms when needed,” he said. (Editor’s note: ha / rap) Read more on: Detik News Jokowi leads the Heroes’ Day ceremony at TMP Kalibata Hero’s Day, Jokowi: we will get through the pandemic thanks to the fighters

