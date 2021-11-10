Why PM Modi in army uniform is distracting from India’s real targets

Text size:

VSthe viilian chiefs in military uniform are an incomparable attraction compared to any other clothing. Prime Minister NarendraModi has worn a single Diwali since the Indo-Chinese confrontation at Doklam in 2017. This year he spent time with the military and addressed the troops at Jammu’s Rajouri, not far from the Line of Control. . He was dressed in an army camouflage jacket and hat with red stripes, worn by colonels and above. He wore an Indian army emblem as a crown, so to speak, in the middle of the red band around the hat. No insignia of rank was worn.

The oratorical qualities of the Prime Minister and the speech delivered in his inimitable style would have touched the hearts of the troops and raised their morale. We are fortunate to have a leader like Modi, perhaps, would be a lasting memory for those who saw him in the flesh. Even for those who saw him on video, and especially for the millions of his supporters around the world, it would have had a similar effect.

The pursuit of popularity is, of course, the default posture of Democratic leaders. Wearing the military uniform gives an additional advantage in terms of projecting an image of a strong leader. In a world adrift in the waters of geopolitical tensions at the global and regional levels, other leaders have opted for military uniforms to bolster their popularity by being seen as embodying the force that can defend a nation against threats at home. security.

Vladimir Putin, during his 20-year reign, has been seen in almost every military uniform of the armed forces. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey and Xi Jinping in China predate Modisadvent in the list. Putin, Erdogan and Xi, unlike Modi, are all heads of state. All their countries are going through a difficult phase in their geopolitical journey. Historically, wearing the military uniform in wartime is an old tradition, as the monarch embodied both the civilian and military elements of the state.

According to India’s constitutional order, the country’s armed force owes its loyalty to the President of India, who is its commander-in-chief. It is also, in the name of the President, who symbolizes the Head of State, that the government headed by the Prime Minister exercises his functions. It is different from China, where the armed forces owe their loyalty to the Communist Party. The two hierarchies are very different. There are therefore reasons to question the practice adopted by PM Modi.

When a PM wears the uniform

Legally, there does not appear to be a serious baron that the Prime Minister wears a military uniform. The issue of wearing a uniform falls under the Indian Penal Code171:Wearing clothing or wearing a token used by an official with fraudulent intent. Anyone who, not belonging to a certain category of officials, wears a garment or wears a token resembling a garment or a token used by that category of officials, with the intention that he may believe, or knowing that he is probable that he belongs to this category of officials, will be punished with imprisonment of one or the other description for a period of up to three months, or a fine of up to two hundred rupees, or both.It is amply clear that anyone can wear the uniform as long as it is not used for deception. It is also under this provision that the wearing of combat gear is prohibited by local decrees in areas where terrorists tend to deceive by pretending to be soldiers. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir often use this ruse.

However, when the Prime Minister of India wears a military uniform, the issue need not be of a legal nature. It is then a question of political ethics in a democracy. Constitutionally, only the President of India can embody both civilian and military rulers in one person. When a popular prime minister like Modi wears a military uniform, aside from the image of a strongman, there is a subliminal suggestion that the nation should all emulate the uniform and be ready to fight for the country. Such a sentiment was expressed by two friends who pointed out, After seeing the video[Modis], we wanted to join the army. It is a nationalistic feeling which, in the long run, can do good and bad for the country.

The good comes from the fact that a nation under threat of security needs the full support of its citizens. The evil is the potential militarization of civil society. Militarization is the phenomenon when citizens perceive military solutions as the primary methodology for resolving external and internal security threats. Primacy is then logically given to the use of force and the resulting battle is normally portrayed as an ideological battle. An ideology, especially of a religious nature, can give rise to emotional problems that provide leaders with vast opportunities to increase their popularity.

The Indo-Pakistani relational dynamic is currently situated in such a distressing context. On the other hand, in the public imagination, the India-China relationship is seen as a territorial dispute. He therefore does not have the same political weight that the image of Modis in uniform apparently signals that he is the real boss of the armed forces. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a statement after the 2016 surgical strikes referring to the Indian military as being Modi ki Senais illustrative. Overall, Pakistan has become a staple regime for electoral success.

Staying focused on India’s priorities

The militarization of any society is always a subtle process that creeps into the body politic and feeds on the enmity of the other. It is played out in the minds of citizens. Images of a prime minister in uniform support the belief that violence or its threat is the ultimate arbiter of political disputes. Political science calls this realism. But in the Indian context, where all opponents are nuclear powers, the jury is still out on whether war as an instrument of the art of government can be used to achieve favorable political results.

India’s emphasis on national security must be to safeguard its territory and protect itself against any vector that hinders its progress in terms of poverty reduction, illiteracy and health. Militarization can distort the prioritization of scarce resources although it can help strengthen the ruling political party. There is also no shortage of young Indians ready to fight for the country, because unlike China, they will not fight for the ruling party.

Nationalism is the oxygen of popular leaders, especially when the world order seems to be in turmoil. But he must not be allowed to distract the nation from its main goals. The PM sticking to its non-military appearance should certainly help and aid in achieving our national goals without resorting to avoidable distractions.

Lt Gen (ret’d) Dr Prakash Menon is Director, Strategic Studies Program, Takshashila Institution; former military adviser, Secretariat of the National Security Council; and former member of the IDSA Executive Council. He tweets @ prakashmenon51. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

