Padma Prize 2021: How Narendra Modi democratized India’s civilian awards

In India, Jan Bhagidari or the participation of peoples is one of the key pillars of the governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. It’s a model he developed during his tenure as chief minister in the state of Gujarat and extended it nationally after taking office as prime minister.

In fact, one of the first initiatives launched by Prime Minister Modi in July 2014 was the MyGov platform with the explicit aim of promoting public participation in decision making and policy formulation. The platform has since grown in scale and impact with over 20 million registered users regularly contributing to various policy discussions.

However, MyGov was not the only successful Jan Bhagidari experiment that the Modi government carried out. An even more revolutionary and now widely successful and popular experience was the democratization of India’s civilian awards.

Known in popular parlance as the Padma Awards, the Indian government annually awards civilian awards in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for outstanding and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna is considered separate from the Padma awards and is only awarded in exceptional cases for a lifetime of outstanding service.

The Padma Awards aim to recognize achievements in all fields of activity or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. Various disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, commerce and industry, medicine, literature and education, civil service, sports and others (fields not covered above and may include the spread of Indian culture, protection of human rights, Protection / conservation of wildlife, etc.).

Although the Padma Awards were instituted in the 1950s, but over the years they developed a reputation for being a closed clique, with the majority of recipients being those who were, in one way or another, linked to circles of power in the nation’s capital. .

Delhi-based doctors who have treated politicians, journalists who rubbed shoulders with politicians, friends and relatives of ministers, and sometimes even dubious intermediaries, were the main recipients of these awards in the decade leading up to 2014. A large majority of India, but unrelated to Delhi’s elite, felt left out of what were supposed to be national awards.

A transparent process

That all changed in 2017 with the government launching a website to seamlessly receive nominations from people across the country and then those nominations forming the selection pool of deserving laureates. It was a paradigm shift from the existing system of appointments by politicians and those associated with them.

Anyone could nominate anyone he believed deserved the highest civilian honors from his government. The movement, a worthy example of Jan Bhagidari, was quickly dubbed Peoples Padma.

Consider some of this year’s laureates who were honored by the President of India just a day ago.

Tulsi Gowda of Karnataka is an environmentalist who has planted over 30,000 plants over the decades. In earlier times, she might not even have been allowed to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan.

But there she was, an environmental conservation practitioner rather than just a talkative activist, walking barefoot through the most sacred hall of the Presidential Palace to the resounding applause of her life’s work. She was identified and then rewarded because the nomination process was now open to everyone instead of a small elite.

Or think of Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor who barely managed to make $ 2 a day, yet used part of his income to build and run a school for underprivileged children. A fully functional school up to grade 10, now educating hundreds of children. Hajabba’s next goal is to use the prize money received to build more such schools and eventually get a college in the remote part of the state he lives in.

Take the case of Mohammed Sharif. The 83-year-old former bicycle mechanic is popularly known as Sharif Chacha in Ayodhya town, where he comes from. Over the past three decades, he has performed the last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed corpses and in accordance with the traditions and customs of their religion.

Government progressivity

Matha B. Manjamma, a transgender folk dancer received her Padma Award to loud cheers, not only inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, but also on social media. The progressiveness of the government in not being reluctant to recognize the work of the community has been widely praised.

None of these winners, among other equally deserving winners, would have had a chance in the usual scheme of things. Aside from the obvious shortcomings of a closed nomination process, the inability to even recognize such grassroots contributors would have been impossible without a truly participatory process.

However, the real power in making India’s democracy a truly participatory democracy does not lie only in the ability to identify such winners. It has many other advantages.

While commentators over the centuries have debated the multiple advantages of democracy over other forms of governance, it is its participatory nature that has been almost unanimously recognized as the most remarkable feature. But what makes participatory leadership so attractive?

First, involvement in decision making improves understanding of the issues involved by those who need to make the decisions at the moment, the people who will actually be most affected by the policy can make direct contributions.

This means that the real effect of the policy is taken into account at the stage of policy making itself, which prevents it from remaining a mere academic exercise. Second, people are more engaged in the actions arising from the policy when they have been involved in the relevant decision making.

The citizens, who will be really affected by the policy, have become part of the policy thus framed rather than being transmitted from top to bottom, and therefore have more interests in making the policy work. Third, people are less competitive and more collaborative when working on common goals. Fourth, when people make decisions together, the social commitment to each other is greater and thus increases their commitment to the decision.

Mahatma Gandhi, one of the greatest personalities of the twentieth century, was among the first to understand the power of such a participatory decision-making process to mobilize public opinion and this is what contributed to his huge success in converting the freedom movement into a mass movement.

Modi’s mantra

The genius of the Prime Minister, inspired by the great Mahatma, lies in learning this great heritage and in its deployment in a modern context of conversion of the paradigm of development and governance into a mass movement. MyGov, Peoples Padma, his monthly radio talk Mann Ki Baat are all examples of the participatory nature of his government.

The trust that this participatory format builds manifests itself in many forms. When Prime Minister Modi called for a voluntary Janta Curfew curfew in March 2020, more than a billion people voluntarily complied. There was no coercion, no warrant, just an appeal. Yet the entire nation has come together and answered the call.

Confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi who made this call stems from actions such as Peoples Padma, among others. People know that it is their government, which runs for their well-being and with their suggestions.

At a time when the popularity of governments in the democratic world in general and politicians in particular has a short lifespan, the model presented by India under Modi has the potential to become the new normal.