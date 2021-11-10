Politics
Praise Jokowi – Medcom.id
PRAISE is fun. Especially when the praise is as high as the sky. Tense muscles instantly melt. Radiant face.
The heart feels happy. On the other hand, to be ridiculed, even more humiliated, must be painful. Hands clenched in anger. I want to respond to insults and insults directly.
If necessary, continue until the mockingbird “falls”. However, for a President Jokowi feeling happy and sad because of praise and ridicule seems to be almost the same thing; just as difficult.
Snorting means a challenge to prove otherwise. Praised, definitely a challenge to maintain it and strengthen it so as not to slip in the future. Last month the challenge came. The reason is not just the ridiculous. If it’s like that, it’s become a daily menu. This time, what came out was exorbitant praise. Two compliments, in fact.
Already, both come from abroad and not at all Indonesians. The latest praise came from a Malaysian columnist who writes for Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Adzhar Ibrahim.
While expressing his complaints about the political situation in his country, Adzhar said the situation in Indonesia is much better. Although corrupt practices are still rampant in Indonesia, the overall situation is still much better than in Malaysia.
The political dynamic in Indonesia, writes Adzhar Ibrahim, is also relatively stable. Unlike Malaysia, which in recent years has continued to experience intrigues leading to a change of power in a relatively short period of time.
According to Adzhar, the situation in Indonesia has arisen since Joko Widodo won the general elections of 2014 and 2019. Indonesia has managed to maintain its position “beyond the premier league of corrupt and dysfunctional countries” .
“We always criticize the leaders when the situation gets worse, and naturally we appreciate them when the situation improves. Jokowi certainly deserves more appreciation,” said Adzhar Ibrahim in his article titled “Emulate Jokowi for a better Malaysian future. “on the FMT website, Sunday. . , November 7, 2021.
Adzhar Ibrahim said that in fact Malaysia has been far superior to Indonesia in various areas in the past. He claimed that Indonesia even felt jealous of the various progress Malaysia had experienced during that time. However, he continued, some Malaysians fell asleep with the progress and became limp.
Indonesia, on the other hand, has proven to be more progressive and resilient. “Indonesia has overcome the delay and now continues to be in first place. There is optimism there that tomorrow will be better than today, and of course better than yesterday.
Meanwhile, if I look at Malaysia, I feel a sense of pessimism. Our best days may have passed, ”said Adzhar Ibrahim. “Honestly, I’m very ashamed to admit that we need a leader like Jokowi.
A Malaysian like me praising Indonesian politicians and wishing such a figure would rule this country? Oh my god, why did the situation turn out like this, “Adzhar said aloud. A month earlier, National University of Singapore professor Kishore Mahbubani had also praised Jokowi.
In his writings, Professor Mahbubani called Jokowi a genius and called him the most effective leader in the world. This evaluation of Jokowi is described in an article titled “The Genius of Jokowi”. The article was published in Project Syndicate, a nonprofit media focused on international issues, on October 6, 2021.
The success of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said Mahbubani, deserves wider recognition and appreciation. It offers a model of good governance that the whole world can learn from.
The praise was very refreshing amid Jokowi’s contempt at home. There are those who mock Jokowi as an incompetent leader, not fluent in English, who is part of the global community, and there are also those who label Jokowi as authoritarian and anti-democratic.
Of course, in a democracy such contempt is commonplace. However, in a healthy democracy, the quality of ridicule must be promoted to a critical attitude.
Criticism is healthy food. On the other hand, the sneer tends to be like almost stale food, which if it doesn’t find its traces in the facts or the strength of the argument, it will go in the trash.
Likewise, compliments are like sugar. If the dose is excessive and consumed continuously, it can develop into diabetes. Jokowi must have been able to gauge how much he needs a healthy menu and occasionally drink tea with sugar in the right dose.
Sources
2/ https://www.medcom.id/pilar/kolom/ybD4dJqb-memuji-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]