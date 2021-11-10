Praise Jokowi – Medcom.id

PRAISE is fun. Especially when the praise is as high as the sky. Tense muscles instantly melt. Radiant face.

The heart feels happy. On the other hand, to be ridiculed, even more humiliated, must be painful. Hands clenched in anger. I want to respond to insults and insults directly.

If necessary, continue until the mockingbird “falls”. However, for a President Jokowi feeling happy and sad because of praise and ridicule seems to be almost the same thing; just as difficult.





Snorting means a challenge to prove otherwise. Praised, definitely a challenge to maintain it and strengthen it so as not to slip in the future. Last month the challenge came. The reason is not just the ridiculous. If it’s like that, it’s become a daily menu. This time, what came out was exorbitant praise. Two compliments, in fact.

Already, both come from abroad and not at all Indonesians. The latest praise came from a Malaysian columnist who writes for Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Adzhar Ibrahim.

While expressing his complaints about the political situation in his country, Adzhar said the situation in Indonesia is much better. Although corrupt practices are still rampant in Indonesia, the overall situation is still much better than in Malaysia.

The political dynamic in Indonesia, writes Adzhar Ibrahim, is also relatively stable. Unlike Malaysia, which in recent years has continued to experience intrigues leading to a change of power in a relatively short period of time.

According to Adzhar, the situation in Indonesia has arisen since Joko Widodo won the general elections of 2014 and 2019. Indonesia has managed to maintain its position “beyond the premier league of corrupt and dysfunctional countries” .

“We always criticize the leaders when the situation gets worse, and naturally we appreciate them when the situation improves. Jokowi certainly deserves more appreciation,” said Adzhar Ibrahim in his article titled “Emulate Jokowi for a better Malaysian future. “on the FMT website, Sunday. . , November 7, 2021.

Adzhar Ibrahim said that in fact Malaysia has been far superior to Indonesia in various areas in the past. He claimed that Indonesia even felt jealous of the various progress Malaysia had experienced during that time. However, he continued, some Malaysians fell asleep with the progress and became limp.

Indonesia, on the other hand, has proven to be more progressive and resilient. “Indonesia has overcome the delay and now continues to be in first place. There is optimism there that tomorrow will be better than today, and of course better than yesterday.

Meanwhile, if I look at Malaysia, I feel a sense of pessimism. Our best days may have passed, ”said Adzhar Ibrahim. “Honestly, I’m very ashamed to admit that we need a leader like Jokowi.

A Malaysian like me praising Indonesian politicians and wishing such a figure would rule this country? Oh my god, why did the situation turn out like this, “Adzhar said aloud. A month earlier, National University of Singapore professor Kishore Mahbubani had also praised Jokowi.

In his writings, Professor Mahbubani called Jokowi a genius and called him the most effective leader in the world. This evaluation of Jokowi is described in an article titled “The Genius of Jokowi”. The article was published in Project Syndicate, a nonprofit media focused on international issues, on October 6, 2021.

The success of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said Mahbubani, deserves wider recognition and appreciation. It offers a model of good governance that the whole world can learn from.

The praise was very refreshing amid Jokowi’s contempt at home. There are those who mock Jokowi as an incompetent leader, not fluent in English, who is part of the global community, and there are also those who label Jokowi as authoritarian and anti-democratic.

Of course, in a democracy such contempt is commonplace. However, in a healthy democracy, the quality of ridicule must be promoted to a critical attitude.

Criticism is healthy food. On the other hand, the sneer tends to be like almost stale food, which if it doesn’t find its traces in the facts or the strength of the argument, it will go in the trash.

Likewise, compliments are like sugar. If the dose is excessive and consumed continuously, it can develop into diabetes. Jokowi must have been able to gauge how much he needs a healthy menu and occasionally drink tea with sugar in the right dose.