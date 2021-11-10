Donald Trump fails in attempt to block investigation into U.S. Capitol attack, 10 White House aides subpoenaed





An investigation into the deadly January attack on USCapitol will provide access to former President Donald Trump’s White House archives, a federal judge has ruled.

Key points: Judge Tanya Chutkan grants committee permission to obtain telephone records and logs from visitors to the White House. She rejects the argument of Mr. Trump’s lawyers that such sensitive information should be withheld.

In a clear victory for the oversight powers of Congress, Judge Tanya Chutkan authorized the House of Representatives committee to obtain the potentially sensitive information.

She rejected an argument by Mr. Trump’s lawyers that phone records, visitor logs and other White House documents should be withheld from the committee.

“While broad, these requests, and each of the other requests made by the committee, do not exceed the legislative powers of the committee,” Justice Chutkan said in her ruling.

Mr. Trump had argued that the documents requested by the House committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of certain White House communications.

He sought an injunction preventing the federal National Archives agency that holds its White House records from complying with the committee’s requests for hundreds of pages of documents.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume Watch Duration: 1 minute 24 seconds 1m 24s Supporters of Donald Trump storm the US Capitol on the 6th January.

Mr. Trump quickly filed a notice in court, saying he would appeal the decision.

The committee says it needs the requested documents to understand the role Mr. Trump may have played in provoking the Jan.6 riot, which killed five people and saw more than 700 face criminal charges.

How Capitol Security Failed

Seven weeks of investigation and commentary shed light on clear points about security failures, including intelligence sharing, chain of command confusion and poor leadership.

Read more

“It’s a big deal,” US Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House of Representatives select committee, told CNN after Judge Chutkan’s ruling.

“I look forward to getting this information. I look forward to our investigators scrutinizing it to make sure our government has not been armed against its citizens.”

Judge Chutkan said Mr. Trump had failed to recognize “due deference” to President Joe Biden’s determination that the committee could access the documents.

“[Mr Trump’s]The position that it can override the express will of the executive seems to be based on the idea that its executive power exists in perpetuity, ”she said.

“But presidents are not kings, and the plaintiff is not president.”

Kayleigh McEnany was the White House press secretary for the final year of the Trump presidency. (AP: Evan Vucci)

Earlier Tuesday, House investigators subpoenaed 10 former public servants who worked for Mr. Trump at the end of his presidency in an attempt to learn more about what he was doing and saying before the riot.

The subpoenas include requests for documents and testimony from former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

This will bring the House panel closer to Mr. Trump’s inner circle.

It comes a day after the committee subpoenaed six other associates of the former president who spread lies about widespread election fraud and strategized how to thwart Mr Biden’s legitimate victory.

“The select committee wants to know all the details of what happened at the White House on January 6 and the days preceding,” said Mississippi representative Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel.

Stephen Miller was a senior White House political adviser for four years. (Reuters: Jonathan Ernst)

“We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in contact with anyone outside the White House trying to overturn the result. of the election. “

Mr Trump gave an inflammatory speech ahead of the assault on Capitol Hill, repeating his false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen by widespread electoral fraud.

He urged his supporters to come to Capitol Hill and “fight like hell” to “stop the theft.”

His supporters stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from officially certifying Mr. Biden’s electoral victory.

Mr. Biden, Democrat and former vice president of Barack Obama, took office on January 20.

Yarns / ABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-10/january-6-panel-subpoenas-donald-trump-cannot-block/100609908 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos