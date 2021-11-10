Trump loses offer to keep Jan 6 records from House committee investigating riot





WASHINGTON A federal judge on Tuesday sided with the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot by refusing to block the release of numerous White House documents by the Trump administration.

The ruling of District of Columbia U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan means the first batch of disputed documents are expected to be turned over to the House select committee by Friday.

“The tribunal considers that the public interest lies in allowing … the combined willingness of the legislative and executive powers to study the events leading up to and which occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent that such events will never happen again, Chutkan wrote in a dazzling 39-page notice, calling the events of January 6 an unprecedented attempt to prevent the legal transfer of power from one administration to another.

She added, for the first time since the election of 1860, the transfer of executive power was clearly not peaceful.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump quickly filed an appeal.

“The battle to defend the executive privilege of past, present and future presidents from the start was intended to be decided by the courts of appeal,” tweeted Taylor Budowich, spokesman for the former president, after the ruling. “Trump remains committed to defending the Constitution and the office of the presidency, and will ensure this process is successful.”

Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall said in a court filing Monday that the “disagreement between an incumbent president and his predecessor from a rival political party underscores the importance of executive privilege.”

Binnall said the case involved “the ability of presidents and their advisers to reliably formulate and receive full and candid advice, without fear of communications being made public to achieve a political goal.”

Chutkan on Monday rejected an emergency request from Trump to prevent the House committee from receiving the documents, calling the decision “premature” because it had yet to render a ruling in the case.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that executive privilege should not be invoked to block requests for committee documents from Jan.6.

Trump had previously sued the committee and the National Archives, which hold White House records from previous administrations, seeking to stop the process of handing over documents requested by the House panel. His lawyers said the request for a wide range of documents was invalid, arguing that the committee does not have unlimited investigative power and can only search for documents directly related to the drafting of the legislation.

A 1977 Supreme Court ruling in a dispute between former President Richard Nixon and the National Archives said past presidents retain some ability to assert executive privilege. But judges said the sitting president was in the best position to assess whether such claims should be honored.

In Tuesday’s ruling, Chutkan wrote: “Basically, this is a dispute between a former president and an incumbent president. And the Supreme Court has already made it clear that in such circumstances, the outgoing president carries more weight. “

The Applicant does not recognize the deference due to the judgment of the President-in-Office. Its position according to which it can exceed the express will of the executive power seems to be based on the idea that its executive power exists in perpetuity, ”continued the judge. “But presidents are not kings, and the applicant is not president. He retains the right to assert that his records are privileged, but the outgoing president is not constitutionally obligated to honor that assertion.

In a statement Tuesday, Representative Bennie Thompson, head of the Jan. 6 committee, welcomed the decision and called Trump’s legal actions “an attempt to delay and obstruct our investigation.”

“This decision affirms the importance of the work of select committees in securing answers for the American people, recommending changes to the law to strengthen our democracy and help ensure that nothing like the January 6 attack happens again.” , said the Mississippi Democrat. “The Special Committees investigation is proceeding apace and we look forward to receiving these important documents from the National Archives.

The House committee asked the archives in March and August for documents it said related to the actions of the Trump administration before, during and after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. Trump then informed the Archives that he had formally asserted executive privilege.

Biden, however, determined that the privilege should not apply in this case. White House attorney Dana Remus said the documents “shed light on the events at the White House on and around January 6 and address the need for the select committee to understand the facts behind. -forward the most serious attack on federal government operations since the Civil War. “

Dartunorro Clark contributed.

