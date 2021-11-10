Politics
8 bars condemn Erdoan for his comments on the Stanbul Convention
“We will enforce the Stanbul Convention” (Photo: csgorselarsiv / Dilara Akgz)
Click to read the article in Turkish
The women’s rights centers of eight bar associations issued a joint statement on the remarks of the president and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who has targeted the Stanbul Convention as well as those who defend the convention in his speech following the Presidency Council of Ministers on November 8, 2021.
Stressing that Erdoan is trying to criminalize the Stanbul Convention and those who defend it, the bars recalled that the current president was in power when the convention was signed in 2011.
However, Turkey withdrew from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, or Stanbul Convention, by a presidential decision published in the Official Journal. March 20, 2021.
Since July 1, the withdrawal is final.
“We don’t recognize Erdoan’s words”
As reported by the Mezopotamya (MA) agency, the women’s rights centers of the bar associations said: “The decision to withdraw from the stanbul convention illegally, again by itself with its own declaration , is a violation of legal certainty, respect for acquired rights in the field of human rights and the principle of parallel procedures.
Women’s rights centers reminded the public that “no decision has been made on the merits” of the lawsuits seeking to overturn Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Stanbul Convention.
Noting that Erdoan’s words “do not recognize and criminalize women’s rights”, the centers “reminded the President of the Constitutional Court of the emphasis placed by President of the Constitutional Court Zht Arslan on” independent and impartial “in a statement made on the same day”.
As recalled in the joint statement, Supreme Court President Arslan addressed the participants of the Symposium on the Presumption of Innocence and the Right to a Good Reputation in the Capital Ankara earlier today and warned that “no one , in any case, could not give orders or instructions to the courts or make recommendations or suggestions.
Thus, the bars, in their joint declaration, “called for an end to these declarations aimed at putting pressure on women seeking legal aid under the Stanbul Convention and at undermining the independence of the courts.”
They stressed: “The Stanbul Convention is a policy document, a roadmap, the living savior of women. the stanbul convention saves lives “.
The undersigned :
- Diyarbakr Bar Women’s Rights Center
- Batman Bar Association Women’s Rights Center
- Bingl Bar Association Women’s Rights Center
- Van Bar Association Women’s Rights Center
- Mardin Bar Women’s Rights Center
- Mu Bar Association Women’s Rights Center
- Rnak Bar Association Women’s Rights Center
- Urfa Bar Association Women’s Rights Center
What happened?
Speaking after the cabinet meeting on November 8, the president and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan attacked Lieutenant Trkkan of the opposition Y party, who recently resigned from his post as deputy chairman of the parliamentary group amid a huge backlash over the swearing he uttered for a citizen.
Targeting women’s organizations, Erdoan said:
“I call women’s NGOs from here. You, women’s NGO, what are you doing? Will you only stand up when a woman, a woman in your organization is cursed and insulted? the streets when the sister of one of our martyrs is cursed and insulted? I wonder how long you will continue to ignore the attack on our martyr’s sister.
“Whoever utters a sentence beginning with the stanbul convention in this country, our women must first show the strongest reaction against them.”
Withdrawal from the Stanbul Convention
Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention with a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette on March 20, 2021.
The decision in question said that “the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, which was signed by Turkey on May 11, 2011 and approved by the Ministerial Decree No. 2012/2816 of February 10, 2012, will be terminated by Turkey in accordance with Article 3 of Presidential Decree No. 9. “
The 10th chamber of the Council of State finalized the court cases requesting the suspension of the execution and the annulment of the presidential decision withdrawing Turkey from the stanbul convention before July 1, when the stanbul convention will not be no longer in force in Turkey, according to Article 80 of the Denunciation Convention.
By a vote of three to two, the 10th chamber of the Council of State rejected the requests for a stay of execution and annulment of the presidential decision, which withdrew Turkey from the Stanbul Convention, or the Council Convention of Europe on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. (TP / SD)
Sources
2/ https://bianet.org/english/women/253096-8-bar-associations-condemn-erdogan-over-his-remarks-targeting-istanbul-convention
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]