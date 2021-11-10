8 bars condemn Erdoan for his comments on the Stanbul Convention

“We will enforce the Stanbul Convention” (Photo: csgorselarsiv / Dilara Akgz)

The women’s rights centers of eight bar associations issued a joint statement on the remarks of the president and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who has targeted the Stanbul Convention as well as those who defend the convention in his speech following the Presidency Council of Ministers on November 8, 2021.

Stressing that Erdoan is trying to criminalize the Stanbul Convention and those who defend it, the bars recalled that the current president was in power when the convention was signed in 2011.

However, Turkey withdrew from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, or Stanbul Convention, by a presidential decision published in the Official Journal. March 20, 2021.

Since July 1, the withdrawal is final.

“We don’t recognize Erdoan’s words”

As reported by the Mezopotamya (MA) agency, the women’s rights centers of the bar associations said: “The decision to withdraw from the stanbul convention illegally, again by itself with its own declaration , is a violation of legal certainty, respect for acquired rights in the field of human rights and the principle of parallel procedures.

Women’s rights centers reminded the public that “no decision has been made on the merits” of the lawsuits seeking to overturn Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Stanbul Convention.

Noting that Erdoan’s words “do not recognize and criminalize women’s rights”, the centers “reminded the President of the Constitutional Court of the emphasis placed by President of the Constitutional Court Zht Arslan on” independent and impartial “in a statement made on the same day”.

As recalled in the joint statement, Supreme Court President Arslan addressed the participants of the Symposium on the Presumption of Innocence and the Right to a Good Reputation in the Capital Ankara earlier today and warned that “no one , in any case, could not give orders or instructions to the courts or make recommendations or suggestions.

Thus, the bars, in their joint declaration, “called for an end to these declarations aimed at putting pressure on women seeking legal aid under the Stanbul Convention and at undermining the independence of the courts.”

They stressed: “The Stanbul Convention is a policy document, a roadmap, the living savior of women. the stanbul convention saves lives “.

The undersigned :

Diyarbakr Bar Women’s Rights Center

Batman Bar Association Women’s Rights Center

Bingl Bar Association Women’s Rights Center

Van Bar Association Women’s Rights Center

Mardin Bar Women’s Rights Center

Mu Bar Association Women’s Rights Center

Rnak Bar Association Women’s Rights Center

Urfa Bar Association Women’s Rights Center

What happened?

Speaking after the cabinet meeting on November 8, the president and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan attacked Lieutenant Trkkan of the opposition Y party, who recently resigned from his post as deputy chairman of the parliamentary group amid a huge backlash over the swearing he uttered for a citizen.

Targeting women’s organizations, Erdoan said:

“I call women’s NGOs from here. You, women’s NGO, what are you doing? Will you only stand up when a woman, a woman in your organization is cursed and insulted? the streets when the sister of one of our martyrs is cursed and insulted? I wonder how long you will continue to ignore the attack on our martyr’s sister.

“Whoever utters a sentence beginning with the stanbul convention in this country, our women must first show the strongest reaction against them.”

Withdrawal from the Stanbul Convention

Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention with a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette on March 20, 2021.

The decision in question said that “the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, which was signed by Turkey on May 11, 2011 and approved by the Ministerial Decree No. 2012/2816 of February 10, 2012, will be terminated by Turkey in accordance with Article 3 of Presidential Decree No. 9. “

The 10th chamber of the Council of State finalized the court cases requesting the suspension of the execution and the annulment of the presidential decision withdrawing Turkey from the stanbul convention before July 1, when the stanbul convention will not be no longer in force in Turkey, according to Article 80 of the Denunciation Convention.

By a vote of three to two, the 10th chamber of the Council of State rejected the requests for a stay of execution and annulment of the presidential decision, which withdrew Turkey from the Stanbul Convention, or the Council Convention of Europe on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. (TP / SD)