China’s Singles Day shopping party halted amid tech crackdown





HONG KONG (AP) China’s biggest online shopping day, known as Singles Day on November 11, takes on a milder tone this year as regulators crack down on the tech industry and the president Xi Jinping is pushing for common prosperity.

The Singles Day shopping festival, also known as Double 11, is a major event for Chinese e-commerce companies. Last year, consumers spent $ 74 billion on Alibaba’s online shopping platforms during the 11-day festival. Smaller rival JD.com reported $ 40 billion in sales over a similar period.

Alibaba’s largest e-commerce company in China usually hosts a big gala the day before November 11. Past galas have featured superstars such as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift and even acrobatic acts from Cirque du Soleil. A glitzy live counter starts ticking at midnight to track how much consumers have spent on Alibaba platforms like Taobao and Tmall in real time. The festival is considered a barometer of consumption in the most populous country in the world.

This year, Alibaba has toned down the hype. The Singles Day online gala on Thursday will be broadcast live due to the COVID-19 outbreaks in parts of China. Alibaba says it focuses on sustainability, supports charities and inclusion themes that align with Beijing’s climate goals, and Xis calls for common prosperity that aims to reduce inequality and excess consumption. This year, the muted festivities are a perfect storm of economic, competitive and regulatory pressures, said Michael Norris, head of research strategy at AgencyChina, a Shanghai-based consulting firm. In terms of regulation, e-commerce platforms are wondering how to align consumer extravagances with common themes of prosperity, he said. Earlier this year, e-commerce platform Pinduoduo pledged $ 1.5 billion in profits to farmers to increase their incomes, while Alibaba pledged $ 15.5 billion for subsidies to farmers. small and medium-sized businesses and supporting workers in the gig economy, such as delivery drivers. , according to local media Zhejiang News. This year, Alibaba has also placed emphasis on sustainability, setting up packaging recycling points and partnering with brands to develop more environmentally friendly packaging. Customers can donate a portion of the profits from their purchases to a charity or project of their choice. The shift to a focus on sustainability comes after Alibaba was fined a record $ 2.8 billion for breaking antitrust rules. The government has stepped up scrutiny of the tech sector and has worked to tackle monopoly practices that undermine consumer rights. The squeeze in sales of Singles Day this year may also reflect weaker consumer demand and shortages of some products due to material and energy shortages, as well as difficulties in getting products through shipping channels. and rumbling delivery. Traders have had a difficult year so far, due to weak growth in retail and declining consumer confidence, Norris said. To add insult to injury, rationing of electricity at manufacturing centers has meant that many traders have lowered their expectations – even if there is an explosion in demand, they cannot necessarily there. to respond. Jacob Cooke, CEO of WPIC, a marketing company that helps Western businesses sell online in China, says ultra-deep discounts will be less common than in past Singles Day sales. Would see strategies such as limited edition giveaways be more prevalent as merchants dumping (items) at a 90% discount. . . due to lack of inventory, lack of supply, he said. Meanwhile, popular short video platforms such as Kuaishou and Bytedances Douyin, which have turned to e-commerce, are giving traditional e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba and JD.com a hard time. Live streamers on video platforms can sell directly to buyers through their streams. Last year, Douyin reported 2 billion yuan ($ 313 million) in transactions on November 11 alone. In terms of commerce (of short videos), it’s going to be huge because that’s where all the eyeballs are, said Cooke, WPIC. The Singles Day festival halves sales of live broadcast hosts like Yang Guang, who sells everything from clothes to home appliances live, he said. But he said the lengthy festivities and complicated discount programs can be frustrating for buyers and sellers. As live streamers, we have to come up with different strategies to make it fun with every broadcast to keep customers interested, he said. AP video producers Olivia Zhang and Caroline Chen in Beijing contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctpost.com/news/article/China-s-Singles-Day-shopping-fest-muted-amid-16608211.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos