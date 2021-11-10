What happened in the hours leading up to Narendra Modis’ announcement





As Urjit Patel entered the North Block, the colonial building that houses India’s finance ministry, standby reporters did not even assault the then RBI governor. Patel, unlike his predecessor, Raghuram Rajan, was not a media connoisseur and journalists had no idea why he had come down from Mumbai that day. The year was 2016, the day of November 8, and everyone thought it was just another RBI board meeting. As usual, the finance ministry, the nerve center of economic policy making in India, was teeming with journalists, but no one, including most bureaucrats, knew what was to come. An RTI later revealed that the demonetization decision was made at the RBI board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on November 8, 2016. The decision was then approved by Cabinet. Senior government sources have revealed that aside from a privileged few, even senior cabinet ministers have no idea why a meeting has been called. In fact, to stop any leakage of this sensitive information before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it to the nation at 8 p.m., all ministers and cabinet officials were asked to turn off their cell phones before entering the room. meeting. “When I went to the cabinet meeting, I had no idea that such an important move would be announced. The Minister of Finance winked at me and smiled. It was then that I realized that something was happening ”, revealed the trade union minister Piyush Goyal a month after the surprise decision of his government, during a media event in the capital. Very few in government, including then-finance minister Arun Jaitley, the finance secretary, the RBI governor, and a select few in the prime minister’s office were aware of the decision to cut the banknotes. of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. For journalists covering business and finance in New Delhi and Mumbai, the day started with rumors that the RBI would be printing new banknotes, but the news cycle started very late at 8 p.m., so as Modi began his now famous speech to the nation. And it’s not just the media, leading bankers have also been caught off guard. Leaders in the public sector and private banks at the time revealed they had no idea such a massive political decision was underway. It was after box office hours and for most of them it was friends or colleagues who urged them to watch Modi’s televised address. “I was at a party that night. I had no idea about demonetization. Our media department had sent a memo late in the evening saying the prime minister would address the nation, but I expected to read it in the papers the next morning, ”said a retired banker, who ran a bank in the United States. public sector in 2016. He spoke on condition of anonymity. But to their relief, the bankers found their currency coffers stacked with new Rs 2000 notes the next morning when the banks reopened. They knew the quantity would not be enough, as the lines started to swell outside their branches from the morning of November 9, but they were assured of all the help from North Block and RBI. The rest, as they say, is history.

