Imran Khan lectures on India, but sectarianism is enshrined in Pakistan law and idea





File image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. PA

Rogue nations share a trait. At some point, they stop caring about what other people think about his deception, his double talk, and even his delusion.

Pakistan has long given up caring about whether its lies infuriate or amuse the world. He keeps telling them for small tactical gains.

The latest barrage of lies from his Prime Minister and National Security Advisor (NSA) is a case in point. Imran Khan has a lot to say about the treatment of Muslim minorities around the world these days.

Today marks the second anniversary of the Kartarpur Corridor – a hallway of interfaith harmony that allows India’s Sikh community privileged access to one of their most sacred sites. The Kartarpur Corridor reflects my government’s commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2021

NSA Yusuf Moeed would not be left out either. Still furious about the meeting on Afghanistan to be chaired by India (which Pakistan boycotted), he also started digging.

The Kartarpur Corridor reflects our commitment to the vision of our founding fathers who envisioned a state that would guarantee the rights of minorities. The disturbing developments concerning minorities in our eastern neighborhood should be a wake-up call to the international community.

– Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) November 9, 2021

In Pakistan, wolves exhibit the virtues of veganism. A nation created in the dark bosom of hatred explains the merits of coexistence to the oldest and most inclusive civilization.

The Pakistani state is constitutionally designed to be sectarian and genocidal. Take blasphemy laws, for example. With Article 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) as the centerpiece, this group of laws are used to arrest, imprison, torture and execute mainly minorities.

In 2009, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination declared that Pakistan’s blasphemy laws could be used in a discriminatory manner against minority religious groups.

According to a 2014 Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) document entitled Minorities Under Attack: Faith-based Discrimination and Violence in Pakistan: Supposedly to Prevent Discrimination in Public Sector Employment, a quota system was put in place during the regime. General Zia Ul Haq, reserving 5% of public sector jobs for minorities. However, in practice, this system exacerbates social discrimination and stereotypes. Many municipalities meet their 5% quota by only employing minorities in undesirable positions such as sanitation workers.

Pakistan does not have codified personal laws for Hindus and Sikhs. These communities are often at sea for weddings or divorces, family matters or trips abroad.

Then there is the legally sanctioned land grab.

During the creation of Pakistan, many non-Muslim communities left their homes in areas that were to become Pakistani territory to live in India. They left behind many properties and lands, including temples and places of worship and lands with religious symbolism, according to the HRCP report. Shortly after independence, a trust was created under federal law called the Evacuee Trust Property Board to manage the property, including places of worship. Although this council does not have the right to sell any of these properties, a large portion of the land has been occupied and / or sold. This is particularly the case for properties belonging to the Hindu community.

Pakistans Hyderabad once had 350 temples and gurudwaras. There would only be five to ten left. In Sindh, the burial sites belonging to the shudras and the untouchables were taken over by the Muslims.

Higher education institutions have a quota system weighed against non-Muslim students. At Islamabads Quaid-e-Azam University, for example, each department can only enroll two non-Muslim students, the report says. Beyond these two seats, merit does not matter.

Pakistani vocational colleges award an additional 15-20 points to students who have memorized the Quran upon admission.

Forced marriages and conversions of girls take place with impunity and under legal cover. Muslim religious law considers puberty a license for marriage. In 2013, a UN panel denounced forced marriages and conversions in Pakistan and the use of religious law to justify such crimes.

Sectarianism runs deep in all the veins of the Pakistani system. Muslim law requires the consent of the parents or a wali (guardian) of the bride. The same is not true for Kafir girls.

Muslim men forcibly convert and marry Hindu, Christian, or Sikh girls, as the consent of guardians is not even legally required. Court rulings have supported the forced conversions of Hindu girls as young as seven to Islam.

As ISI’s Khalistani puppets target India from Canada or the UK, Pakistani Sikhs are singled out and forced to pay jizya or a discriminatory tax to practice their faith towards activists, the report says. . Of Pakistan’s 160 historic gurdwaras, only 20-24 remain. A Sikh Unani doctor was killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 30. So much for Pakistan’s commitment to the spirit and sanctity of the Kartarpur Corridor.

While India has had Muslims as president to chief intelligence, chief justice minister, Pakistan does not have Hindus at the highest levels of power. While India had Muslims as cricket captains, in Pakistan a Yousuf Youhana had to convert to Mohammad Yousuf to crawl for the place. While Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Kaif or Mohammed Shami are celebrated by a billion Indian fans, Pakistani Hindu cricketer Danish Kaneria complains about discrimination against his teammates and tries to force him to change his religion.

There is in fact no comparison between the two nations. Bigotry exists in India in traces that can be found in all otherwise civilized societies. Sectarianism propels the very idea of ​​Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/imran-khan-lectures-india-but-bigotry-is-coded-into-law-and-idea-of-pakistan-10124631.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

