Analysis: Trump takes a heavy blow in January 6 affair but continues to try to beat the clock before 2022 midterm





Although Trump is already in the process of appealing, the ruling was a huge victory for the House select committee investigating one of the most alarming attacks on democracy in U.S. history. It also dealt a quick blow to Trump’s efforts to run out of time before a possible Republican takeover of the House next year, which would mean an almost certain end to the investigation. He confirmed a fundamental principle underlying the checks and balances of American democracy that allows the judiciary to intervene to resolve a dispute between a chamber of Congress and the executive over the extent of presidential power. More intriguing, it also represents the first test of Trump’s ability to use the justice system to challenge Congress when not protected by the presidential office itself. This could have implications for the power of ex-presidents with respect to executive privilege. – and not the former occupants of the office – is the determining factor in claims of lien.

For much of a tenure that constantly stretched and almost buckled the tenets of American democracy, Trump appeared to believe he had the authority of a king. Indeed, the president who has been indicted twice for abuse of power once said that article 2 of the Constitution meant that he had “the right to do whatever I want as president”. But Chutkan’s decision shows that as a former president, Trump’s belief in his own omnipotence and his right to flout the rule of law is even weaker than during his tumultuous four years in power.

Helping hand to the January 6 committee

Tuesday’s decision offers an immediate boost to the committee investigating the Jan.6 attack by a pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol.

The panel struggled to get key figures around the ex-president to testify about his coup attempt. He has previously cited Trump’s longtime political guru Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress and is waiting to see whether the Justice Department will guarantee his authority and prosecute the matter.

The committee sent another round of subpoenas to Trump’s White House aides and outside advisers this week, but until Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a decision on Bannon’s fate, the scope the ability of the panel to work its will remains uncertain.

The committee wants to review White House call and visitor logs, schedules, and notes from senior officials, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, to give a full picture of the ex-president’s actions before the insurrection. He wants to know who was advising Trump, if the Capitol march was planned in advance, and to find out about his failure to stop the marauding mob once they breached the Capitol building.

In his view, Chutkan wrote that the House had every interest in examining all aspects of that fateful day “and considering legislation to prevent such events from ever happening again”. Trump’s lawyers had questioned the House’s notion of a “legislative purpose” in seeking the documents – and described his subpoenas as broad and unprecedented takeovers.

For their part, Trump’s lawyers had also argued an extraordinarily broad claim of executive privilege which, in fact, could have meant that information – some of which is quite common – relevant to Trump’s presidency could be withheld from the government. public in perpetuity.

Executive privilege is the doctrine that presidents can expect the advice they receive from public servants to remain confidential. Tradition is central to the notion of the separation of powers to ensure the integrity of the executive and, in practice, is vital for presidents during major national crises. But while former presidents are deemed to have some protection from executive privilege for events that have arisen during their tenure, the final decision appears to rest with the sitting president. Biden had ruled that the national interest represented by obtaining an account of the Jan.6 insurgency outweighed Trump’s desire to maintain material secrecy.

Chutkan supported this view.

“It is the outgoing president who is best placed to protect the interests of the executive,” said Chutkan, adding that the presidential privilege “exists for the benefit of the Republic, not any individual”.

In citing the phrase “presidents are not kings,” the judge repeated a phrase used by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a case concerning former White House attorney Don McGahn’s refusal of an initial subpoena. appear. Ultimately, McGahn testified before Congress, but several years after the initial subpoena, a model Trump now appears to be following in an effort to thwart the Capitol insurgency investigation.

Committee chairman tells Trump to “stand up”

Trump’s call against Tuesday night’s decision alone won’t stop the National Archives from starting to turn over documents before Friday’s deadline. But he could ask for a court order to stop the process while the dispute passes through appeals courts. Trump’s strategy also means that the case could ultimately end up in the Supreme Court and produce unprecedented answers about the extent of a former president’s powers over executive privilege.

The chairman of the select committee, Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, had harsh words for Trump after the decision was announced.

“If you take your issue to court and you lose you have to fend for yourself and deal with it and not be a spoiled child, then I look forward to getting that information,” Thompson told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Yet in private, business, and political life, Trump is a serial and often frivolous litigator and views the justice system as a means of delaying accountability as well as a law enforcement mechanism. So his appeal – in a process that has long been clear is intended to use up committee time – comes as no surprise.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich tweeted a statement saying the former president sees Tuesday’s decision as a temporary setback in a much longer process.

“The battle to defend the executive privilege of past, present and future presidents from the outset was intended to be decided by appellate courts,” Budowich wrote. “President Trump remains committed to upholding the Constitution and the office of the Presidency, and will ensure this process is successful.”

The idea that Trump is acting to defend the integrity of an office whose traditions he frequently trampled on – and nearly destroyed when his term ended earlier this year – is laughable. His lies about a stolen election and his attempts to use the power of his office to thwart a peaceful transition of power and deny the will of voters in a free and fair election provide a more accurate reading of his attitude towards the Constitution.

