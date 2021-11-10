STEPHEN GLOVER: Disaster awaits Boris Johnson amid sleaze crisis

The Tories are in the throes of a sleaze crisis. Yet the Prime Minister does not seem to have noticed. Or does he care?

The final episode in this uninspiring saga concerns Sir Geoffrey Cox, a former Conservative attorney general. It would be difficult to think of actions more damaging to his party than the crop of revelations published in the Mail yesterday and today.

Sir Geoffrey has long been one of the Commons’ biggest employees. Over the years he has gotten a lot out of his legal work, causing frowns even on his own benches.

In the past year alone, he was paid over $ 1 million for outside legal work on top of his 82,000 salary as a backbench MP. If the magnitude of his extra earnings is staggering, the manner in which he has achieved some of them is even more bewildering.

Corruption

In April and May of last year, Sir Geoffrey was reportedly locked up 4,000 miles away in the British Virgin Islands, a notorious tax haven. There he offered expensive legal advice to the territory government, which was accused of corruption.

In particular, the Foreign Ministry has launched an investigation to determine whether there is any evidence of corruption, abuse of office or other serious dishonesty that has taken place in the civil service in recent years. Let’s just say that this former officer of the Crown was clearly not working in the best interests of Her Majesty’s government while he was overseas.

His behavior was completely legal and he was paid incredibly well. Sir Geoffrey, who is both round and round, and who appears to have wandered out of the Edwardian era, pocketed 156,916.08 for 140 hours of work. That’s 1,121 per hour.

As a result, the good people of Torridge and West Devon, emerging as they were from the tribulations of the lockdown, were deprived of his services for several weeks, although he kept in touch via Zoom. They may have gotten used to his absences, as he is so often engaged in high paying legal work.

It could hardly sound worse. A tax haven. A shady government that disagrees with ours. Large sums of money paid to a sitting MP. An extended stay near sunny beaches while his neglected voters face the Covid. Sir Geoffrey might be a good man, but he would seem to be what many people hate most about Conservatives.

Ah I almost forgot. Despite his huge income, he didn’t hesitate to claim 629 for an Apple iPad plus 419 for the taxpayer’s accessories so he could work while traveling. He may not have broken any rules, but here is a man who is not overcome with a sense of shame.

Should MPs have a second job? Sir Geoffrey is only the most glaring example. Some 200 out of 650 MPs have received payments in addition to their parliamentary salaries in the past year, but in many cases they are minimal, sometimes as few as 50. A much smaller number of MPs have significant incomes , most of whom are conservatives.

Theresa May landed more than 750,000 speeches, usually given remotely, between April 2020 and May 2021. This may not be controversial, since all former prime ministers do the same, but why would anyone care 11,700 per hour to listen for her, making virtual speeches is a mystery.

Former Conservative ministers with lucrative consultants above their parliamentary salaries include Andrew Mitchell (182,000 a year), Julian Smith (144,000) and Mark Garnier (90,000).

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has racked up 25,934 legal fees over the past year for the work he did before becoming leader of the Labor Party

Among Labor MPs earning substantial sums is David Lammy, who was paid 140,000 over three years for speeches and media appearances. Even party leader Sir Keir Starmer has racked up 25,934 legal fees in the past year for the work he did before becoming leader of the Labor Party.

One objection to MPs who earn large sums of bright-eyed companies is that they may be tempted to bend the rules in the service of their financial masters. Big business can expect some sort of return if they pay politicians huge sums of money.

This is what happened to Owen Paterson, who made over 100,000 a year from two companies, and broke parliamentary rules by lobbying, although he continues to deny any infringement. It was his refusal to accept a relatively minor punishment that precipitated the current crisis for the Conservatives.

A second objection is that MPs who spend too much time working for outside interests risk ignoring the Commons and neglecting the issues of their constituents. Since February 2020, Sir Geoffrey Cox has spent ten days in court, in person or remotely, on behalf of the government of the British Virgin Islands. During the same period, he spoke only once in the House.

Favors

Compare that dismal record with that of Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP recently assassinated during his constituency surgery. He has focused his life on his responsibilities as a Member of Parliament, and he has shown just how influential a committed and hardworking parliamentarian can be. There are many more like him in all parties.

I think there is a respectable argument for MPs to take second jobs, provided it does not distract them from their duties or involve lobbying on behalf of interested companies. Working outdoors can broaden the mind, and some MPs, especially those entering Parliament at a young age, have too narrow a life experience.

But there must be recognized limits, and someone with authority must draw a line. It must finally come from above. For this to happen for Sir Geoffrey Cox and other disbelievers to accept that their conduct is not acceptable, Boris Johnson needs to show a greater conscience.

Alas, he seems unwilling or unable to do it. He has a cavalier attitude towards his own conduct, repeatedly failing to register any gifts or favors. For example, he refused to declare in the register of interests of deputies a free leave which he has just enjoyed in the luxurious Spanish villa belonging to the Goldsmith family.

The Mail reports today that Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski, who has gained more than 250,000 people through a second job at a mining company, has used his role as the Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Mongolia to strengthen his ties with the ‘industry.

Apologize

Why? Few would blame him for a few days in a nice house after all his hard work. It’s the secret that creaks. Boris seems to regard these matters as his purely private affair. But the rules are not a private matter.

Likewise, his refusal to apologize for the nonsense of the past week by offering to tear up the rules that had trapped Mr Paterson, then reversing the policy gives the impression of a Prime Minister who doesn’t feel bound by norms which constrain the least mortals.

He even avoided the emergency debate on Monday afternoon on the imbroglio he had concocted, on the pretext that he was otherwise engaged. Still, he was back in London Kings Cross at 4:41 p.m., nearly two hours before the end of the debate. It was careless and bossy not to attend.

Throughout his life, Boris Johnson has escaped many personal scrapes and controversies. If he thinks he can root out a conservative party engulfed in sordid with the same easy and obscuring charm, I only see disaster ahead.