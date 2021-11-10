How Johnny McEntee, a “f-king idiot,” became Trump’s “vice president”





It is now no surprise to hear how the strings were pulled behind the scenes of Trump’s White House. But according to journalist Jonathan Karl’s forthcoming book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, a young staff member and loyalist to former President Donald Trump was pulling more of those ties towards the end than the average American. didn’t think so.

Johnny McEntee, a politically appointed person who rose through the ranks after carrying the ex-president’s bags, was a Trump man “through and through,” according to an excerpt from Betrayal adapted for The Atlantic. But in the last year of Trump’s tenure, and following a promotion to head the office of presidential personnel that handles the hiring and firing of White House employees, McEntee was “willing to do anything. what Trump wanted, ”according to Karl. “He became vice president,” said a senior official. Another high-level Cabinet secretary described him as “a fucking idiot.”

When Trump alerted his team in February 2020 that he wanted McEntee to be responsible for personnel “perhaps the most important human resources department in the world,” Karl writes, they vehemently pushed back. But Trump still proceeded. McEntee later said he was “the only person here who is right here for the president”.

When he ran the OPP office, McEntee reportedly endowed his “comically inexperienced” team of gorgeous, nerdy women and men, Rockette-esque, according to Karl. He interviewed “virtually every senior federal government official,” regardless of tenure, in his office in an effort to root out anti-Trump sentiment. He even supported the president’s desire to overturn the elections and “helped prepare the ground” for January 6.

Today, McEntee and Trump would always remain in “close contact”. If Trump runs for re-election, Karl claims, the former staff member will likely end up in the White House again.

