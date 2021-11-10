Azerbaijani Embassy celebrates Victory Day anniversary





From second from left: Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar HE Rashad Ismayilov, Spokesman and Senior Advisor to the President of Turkey Professor Ibrahim Kalin and Turkish Ambassador to Qatar HE Mustafa Goksu with d ‘ other officials at the Azerbaijani Victory Day celebration at the Doha embassy on Monday evening. Photo: Salim Matramkot / The Peninsula

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Doha hosted an official reception to mark the first anniversary of the country’s victory over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Victory Day reception was attended by several diplomats, including Prof. Ibrahim Kalin, spokesperson and senior advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as Turkish Ambassador to Qatar HE Mustafa Goksu. It was stated that the recent reconstruction and future stability of Karabakh will be a good example for other conflicts in the world. The Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, lasted 44 days and resulted in the liberation of our occupied territories, has become the brightest page in our history, a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people, the Azerbaijani people said. Ambassador of Azerbaijan, HE Rashad. Ismayilov. Today Azerbaijan is carrying out rapid restoration and construction works in the liberated territories. Over the past year, major infrastructure works have been carried out and, as you have seen, the foundations for huge projects have been laid. We will bring this part of Azerbaijan back to life, and this land will soon become a beautiful land that the whole world will talk about. We will bring peace and development to the whole region where we live. It is the contribution of a state and a nation to humanity, he added. Ismayilov thanked the government of Turkey and its people, who have supported Azerbaijan politically. Prof. Ibrahim Kalin reaffirmed Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan and its stance for two states, one nation, saying that the stability and prosperity of Karabakh will be a good example for other conflicts in the world. He said that Karabakh will be an example of the coexistence of different cultures and communities.

Year after victory, we see more peace, more chances for stability and prosperity; collaboration for all in the South Caucasus region. It is not only a victory for Azerbaijan or Turkey, but for all countries in the region, he said. The construction work in Karabakh, I think, will be an example of how a piece of land that was freed up turned into a land of opportunity. I believe that the construction works taking place in Karabakh will be a model for everyone, he added. Professor Kalin also stressed that there should be lasting peace in Karabakh. It is time to pay attention to what Azerbaijan is proposing as a lasting peace agreement that will be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia and which we believe will be supported by other countries in the region, he said. he declares. The reception, which also saw an exhibition featuring photos from the Karabakh war, was attended by several Azerbaijani residents in Doha.

