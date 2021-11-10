PDIP ‘Sentil’ Minister of Economy Jokowi





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The political dynamic has been heating up lately. The exchange of presidential and vice-presidential candidates is starting to echo. It’s also because President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) released his ministers to increase eligibility towards the 2024 general election. Nonetheless, the chairman of the PDIP DPP, who is also the chairman of the RPD’s budget agency, Said Abdullah, opened his voice to the involvement of the Minister of the Economy who has started to dare to attract public attention. Said explained that the Minister of Economy during the Covid-19 pandemic had a great responsibility. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of poor people in Indonesia has increased. In March 2020, there were 11.16 million poor people, rising to 12.17 million in March 2021. Unemployment data, Said said, also rose to 9.1 million people in August 2021, an increase from February 2021 data which reached 6.93 million. However, compared to August 2020, it decreased by about 670,000 people or reaching 9.77 million people. “Our economic growth has also not functioned normally as before the Covid-19 pandemic, around 5%. Three quarters throughout 2021, our economic growth rate is still at the level of 3.24%, although it shows an improving trend compared to 2020, ”Said explained to CNBC. Indonesia, Wednesday (11/10/2021). In addition to macroeconomic data which is not encouraging because of the pandemic, Saïd also highlighted the performance of public enterprises (BUMN). “Our state-owned enterprises are in debt, like Garuda Indonesia, Hutama Karya, Waskita Karya, Bumi Putera, PLN and others. These are all serious issues that need to be treated with care,” he said. According to Said, economics ministers should not have time to deal with other things. “Plus, take care of him for the 2024 presidential candidate market.” Said pointed out that from the start he had taken the oath and asked for a pledge to help President Joko Widodo, his task was to make the President’s programs a success. There are no visions and ministerial missions, only the visions and missions of the president. “So it’s strange when a minister posts videos and photos on the screens of state-owned banks (Himbara) ATMs. So if that fits the slogan with morality, you’d better step back, not using state facilities for personal interests, ”he said. noted. “Leadership is the only word and deed, if you haven’t become a leader you have different words and actions, what will happen when you become a leader,” Said continued. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



