Pak Supreme Court summons Imran Khan in Peshawar terrorist attack 2014 case





ANI | Update: November 10, 2021 at 12:21 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the Peshawar school massacre in 2014. On December 16, 2014, six terrorists affiliated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, attacked the army’s public school in the northwestern city of Peshawar. A total of 147 people, including 132 children, were killed in the attack. At the last hearing, a bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, asked the Attorney General to inform the court of the measures taken by the government to redress the grievances of the parents of children killed in the attack. on APS on December 16, 2014, Dawn reported. At today’s hearing, the chief justice asked Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan whether the prime minister had read the court order. In response, Jawed Khan informed the court that the order had not been sent to the Prime Minister, adding that he would inform Prime Minister Imran of it. “Does the severity level?” Ahmed asked. “Call the prime minister, we’ll talk to him ourselves. This can’t go on.”

The AGP, on behalf of the government, said “we accept all of our mistakes.” school, during the last hearing. During today’s proceedings, the AGP stated that “no FIR can be registered against hierarchical superiors”. Islamabad and the TTP agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire, adding that it would be extended given the progress of the negotiations. The TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007 and is responsible for several attacks and bombings in the country. Pakistan opposition chastised the government led by Imran Khan for negotiating with the terrorist organization. (ANI)

