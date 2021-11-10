Purvanchal Highway Inauguration: PM Modi to inaugurate India’s longest highway at UP on November 16





The Purvanchal highway has the potential to improve tourism in the UP and stimulate agricultural, industrial and commercial activities. | Photo credit: Twitter New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 340 km Purvanchal Highway in Uttar Pradesh on November 16. The Purvanchal highway will start from Chand Sarai village in Lucknow and end in Haidaria village in Ghazipur district. The cost of the Purvanchal Expressway project is approximately Rs 22,494.66 crore including the cost of the land. The Purvanchal highway will also be used as an emergency runway for Indian Air Force planes. It will allow Indian Air Force fighter jets to use it as a landing strip for emergency situations. The Purvanchal highway originates from Chand Sarai of Lucknow and goes to Haidaria in Ghazipur at the UP-Bihar border. The highway will connect nine districts in the predominantly agricultural eastern part of the UP with the state capital, Lucknow. It passes through Azamgarh, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Ghazipur and Mau. Here are five interesting facts about the Purvanchal highway that is expected to transform the underdeveloped regions of the UP and bring economic growth: Purvanchal Expressway is a six-lane project which can be extended to eight lanes. It is 340.824 kilometers long. The project is developed on an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis. It is likely to improve tourism in the UP and stimulate agricultural, industrial and commercial activities. The highway is expected to attract investment in food processing, warehousing, looms, dairy products, etc. Completion of the highway is expected to save time, control pollution, save fuel and reduce the number of accidents. The Purvanchal Highway will also connect the UP neighborhoods it crosses to Delhi via the Agra-Lucknow Highway and the Greater Noida Yamuna Highway. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said earlier: “Previous investments have been made, but now investments are coming into the country from outside. People used to say that the UP starts with potholes and ditches and is now known for highways and a four-lane highway system. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/industry/article/purvanchal-expressway-inauguration-pm-modi-to-inaugurate-india-s-longest-expressway-in-up-on-november/830628 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos