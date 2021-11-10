Politics
Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to the top
3:38 a.m .: Draft deal calls for accelerated coal phase-out and fossil fuel subsidies, but no end date
Justin Merriman | Creative photos from Bloomberg | Getty Images
The first draft deal at the COP26 climate summit outlines what negotiators hope will be in the end result at the end of the week. However, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.
The seven-page document, released Wednesday, explains how countries plan to meet the overarching goal of capping global heating at 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Among many other goals, it recognizes that high-income countries must step up their support to low-income countries to cope with the effects of climate change. This is seen as an issue of crucial importance in restoring global confidence.
The draft agreement also calls on countries to accelerate the phase-out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies. It is believed to be the first time that fossil fuels have been targeted in this way, even if it includes specific targets or end dates. The historic Paris Agreement does not mention fossil fuels.
Sam meredith
2:40 am: the United Nations climate agency publishes the draft COP26 agreement
A delegate watches a screen during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain on November 8, 2021.
Yves Herman | Reuters
The UN climate agency publisheda first draft political decisioncountries will broadcast at the end of the COP26 summit.
Negotiators from nearly 200 countries will work from the draft, known as the “hedging decision”, to reach a final deal before the summit ends on Friday, Reuters noted.
The seven-page draft agreement focuses on adaptation by helping countries cope with the effects of climate change and financing, a controversial issue as poorer countries accuse richer countries of not contributing enough to help them fight climate change.
The draft decision calls on countries to “review and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions, if necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature target by the end of 2022” .
It also underlined “the importance of multilateralism … and the crucial role of international cooperation” in the fight against climate change and includes sections dealing with science, adaptation, mitigation, finance. and technology, among others.
The final deal will be watched closely for the ambition of its commitments, with critics saying the deal is unlikely to go far enough.
Holly ellyatt
2:00 am: Biden administration is doing a “great job” in tackling climate change, says Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, at COP26.
Ian Forsyth | Getty Images News | Getty Images
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden has shown courage in managing the U.S. climate change commitments.
When asked if the Biden administration is being urgent enough in tackling climate change, Pelosi said:
“I think they are doing a great job. The president has been a leader on this topic since the 1980s, so he understands the challenge and he has been very persuasive and courageous,” she said.
Holly ellyatt
2:20: Greenwashing or a viable solution? Europe has a big decision to make on nuclear power
EDF employees remove a nuclear fuel rod from the storage pool at the Fessenheim nuclear power plant on June 21, 2021, in Fessenheim, in eastern France.
SEBASTIEN BOZON | AFP | Getty Images
The European Union must decide whether nuclear is a clean source of energy, but the decision is difficult with countries divided over the correct labeling.
Some EU members, notably France, which have large investments in nuclear power and are reluctant to use Russian gas see the energy resource as a viable option. Other countries, including Germany, think it is time to move away from it and are worried about nuclear waste.
It is a long-standing dilemma that the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, must resolve in the coming weeks. The commission is to publish its sustainable finance taxonomy rules that will help clarify to investors what the bloc sees as green investments as an attempt to boost funding in these areas. Read more about this story here.
Silvia amaro
1:28 am: Here’s a recap of some of the biggest developments on Tuesday
Here is a selection of CNBC highlights on Tuesday:
Holly ellyatt
01:25: What is the schedule for Wednesday?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference as the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit concludes at the SECC on November 2, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Christophe Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Hello and welcome to CNBC’s live blog covering the COP26 summit in Glasgow, UK. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday:
Summit negotiators are expected to consider the first draft of a “hedging decision” on Wednesday, which refers to the negotiated outcome of the COP26 talks, which is expected to be officially released on Friday.
The document hopes to address discrepancies in commitments between countries and clarify how the declarations will meet the requirements of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit the rise in global temperatures.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to Glasgow later today and, alongside COP President Alok Sharma, is expected to urge participating countries to make a final push towards concrete actions rather than mere commitments.
“We’ve made good progress over the past week and the parties have come to the table with a positive attitude. And we agreed to substantial results on a range of issues, from gender to agriculture. But we still have a long way to go, ”Alok Sharma told delegates on Tuesday.
“Frankly, on some vital issues there is still too much distance between us. And so for the next few days we’re definitely going to need a gear change. Like you, I have enjoyed my time in Glasgow very much so far, but I am sure we all share the desire to end on Friday, having agreed on an ambitious result, “he added.
Holly ellyatt
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/10/cop26-live-updates-prime-minister-boris-johnson-returns-to-summit-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
