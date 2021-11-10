Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to the top

The first draft deal at the COP26 climate summit outlines what negotiators hope will be in the end result at the end of the week. However, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.

The seven-page document, released Wednesday, explains how countries plan to meet the overarching goal of capping global heating at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Among many other goals, it recognizes that high-income countries must step up their support to low-income countries to cope with the effects of climate change. This is seen as an issue of crucial importance in restoring global confidence.

The draft agreement also calls on countries to accelerate the phase-out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies. It is believed to be the first time that fossil fuels have been targeted in this way, even if it includes specific targets or end dates. The historic Paris Agreement does not mention fossil fuels.

Sam meredith