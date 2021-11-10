Jokowi leads national pilgrimage ceremony on Heroes’ Day





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo planted flowers at Adam Malik’s grave in commemoration of Heroes Day, Wednesday (10/11) at the Kalibata Heroes restaurant.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Handoyo. KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) acted as the ceremonial inspector to lead the National Pilgrimage in Commemoration of Heroes Day 2021 at the Main Cemetery of National Heroes of Kalibata (TMP). Jokowi was greeted by Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini and the Commander of Permanent Garrison I / Jakarta, Brigadier General Novi Helmy Prasetya, who also served as ceremonial officers on the occasion. The series of ceremonies began with a tribute to the spirit of the hero led by the Ceremonial Commander, Colonel Mar. Danuri. Silently, sirens sounded for a minute to commemorate the November 10, 1945 battle in Surabaya. The head of state as inspector of the ceremony then led the procession of silence. The former governor of DKI Jakarta then laid a wreath followed by the reading of prayers for the spirits of the heroes led by the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. Then, the ceremonial commander presides over the final tribute to the spirits of the heroes. Read also: Cases Rising, Jokowi Orders Minister of Health to Monitor Covid-19 Cases in 5 Provinces After that, Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin accompanied by a number of related ranks performed the flower-laying procession to the graves of a number of heroes. Flowers were sown on the graves of BJ Habibie, Ainun Habibie, Taufiq Kiemas, Ani Yudhoyono, Umar Wirahadikusumah, Soedarmono, Adam Malik, hero of the revolution, down to heroes of lower rank and unknown heroes. In his personal social media upload, Jokowi passed on a happy heroes’ day along with a photo of Bung Tomo and health workers wearing red and white. He said the test of time had not abated, but the Indonesian people were getting stronger as a rock. “We will be able to weather crises, recessions and pandemics thanks to the fighters who are always present in all service centers when needed,” Jokowi said in his download. Also attending the ceremony were Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani, Chairman of the DPD RI La Nyalla Mattalitti, President of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman, President of the Supreme Court Muhammad Syarifuddin, and President of the Judicial Commission Mukti Fajar Nur Dewata. In addition, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md., Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Commander of TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief of National Police, General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Navy Chief of Staff, Admiral Yudo Margono, Air Force Chief of Staff, Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, and Chief of Staff Deputy of the Army, Lieutenant General TNI Bakti Agus Fadjari. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Handoyo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-pimpin-upacara-ziarah-nasional-pada-hari-pahlawan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos