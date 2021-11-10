Politics
Erdoan says share of renewables continues to grow in Turkey
Turkey continues to increase the share of renewable energy resources in its energy basket, the country’s president said on Tuesday.
“The goal of our work, which we carry out with the principle of the most domestic, the most renewable, is to meet our energy needs by domestic and national means at reasonable prices in a continuous and qualified manner,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan , speaking in the capital Ankara during the opening ceremony of several power plants.
“Thus, we are constantly increasing the share of renewable energy resources in our energy basket,” he added.
Pointing out that the country’s economy has experienced high growth rates over the past 19 years except for a few extraordinary periods, Erdogan said Turkey’s energy demand is increasing along with the size of its economy and its size. his population.
“Our electricity use has increased by around 8% this year alone. The work carried out by our competent institutions has shown that our demand for electrical energy will increase by 3.5% per year on average. If our economy maintains the momentum it has gained despite pandemic conditions, these numbers will increase further. “
Erdogan said the government has taken into consideration both Turkey’s growing energy needs and the global economic outlook while pursuing its energy policy.
Noting that Turkey ranks 12th in the world and fifth in Europe for total renewable energy installed in 2020, the president said that 57.4% of the electricity produced last year came from domestic sources, while 42.5% came from renewable sources.
* Written by Seda Sevencan
