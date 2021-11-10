Xi says China is ready to work with US as Biden meeting slated for next week, source says





The meeting, the first since Biden became president earlier this year, will take place as early as next week, a source close to his planning told CNN. However, precise details and a firm date have not been specified.

News of the organization of the meeting was first reported by Bloomberg

It comes as Xi hinted at a slight warming in relations with the United States, according to a statement on the website of the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Tuesday.

In the letter, Xi said China is willing to “improve all-level trade and cooperation” with the United States and put the two-world power relations back on track.

The letter was read by the Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang during a dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations in Washington on Tuesday. American officials revealed last month that they had reached an agreement in principle with China to hold a virtual meeting between Biden and Xi before the end of the year, as part of an effort to ensure stability in one of the most heaviest and heaviest in the world. The tentative deal is the result of an extended six-hour meeting between Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland just days after Beijing sent record number of warplanes in the Taiwan Defense Zone. Victor Shih, an expert on elite Chinese politics at the University of California at San Diego, said the meeting was a positive development for bilateral relations. “I think next week’s bilateral meeting is a preliminary sign that relations between the United States and China are returning to a more normal course – than (which) had been the case in recent years Trump,” said Shih told CNN. The meeting is also likely to motivate officials, especially on the Chinese side – from the Foreign Ministry to the Commerce Ministry – to once again focus their energy on US-China relations and think about ways to improve them, Shih added. . The last time Biden and Xi spoke was in September, during a phone call that lasted around 90 minutes. “The two leaders had a broad strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge and areas where our interests, values ​​and perspectives diverge,” said a reading the call published by the White House. “They agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and directly. This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the continued efforts of the United States to responsibly manage interstate competition. -United and the People’s Republic of China, ”he added. statement added. A senior administration official called the tone of the call “respectful” and “familiar and outspoken”. The two leaders also spoken for two hours in February – their first phone call since Biden took office. “It was a good conversation, I know him well, we spent a lot of time together during the years when I was vice president. But, you know, if we don’t move, they’re going to eat our lunch,” Biden said at the time, highlighting China’s efforts to invest in rail transport and the like. Xi has not left China for 21 months, following measures to tighten the country’s borders in response to the pandemic. He skipped the G20 summit in late October, as well as the COP26 climate conference in Scotland this month. Last week, Biden criticized Xi for not showing up at COP26, saying he made a “big mistake.” Xi’s absence from the world stage has been noted among world leaders and, in addition to wanting to focus on internal issues such as the elimination of Covid-19, signals a possible withdrawal from global cooperation. China’s relations with the United States and other Western countries are at their lowest in decades – a point that has not escaped Biden’s notice. “The fact that China, trying to understand, understandably, assert a new role in the world as a world leader – isn’t showing up? Come on,” Biden said in Glasgow.

