“There are no sacred cows in Pakistan,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told Supreme Court





“There are no sacred cows in Pakistan, I believe in the rule of law,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday before a Supreme Court bench led by the chief justice.

The prime minister had appeared before the Supreme Court after being summoned earlier today by the Supreme Court to attend a hearing into the Army Public School (APS) massacre case.

When the prime minister appeared at the podium, Judge Ijaz ul Ahsan said the parents of the child martyrs were calling for action against the rulers at the time of the APS massacre.

In response, the prime minister said that when the massacre took place his party was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister said he had met the bereaved parents in hospitals when the terrorist incident took place, but as they were struck by the tragedy it was not possible to speak to them properly.

The chief justice told the prime minister that the parents of APS victims are not asking the government for compensation. “Parents ask where the security system was [that day]? Despite our full orders, nothing was done. “

The prime minister told the chief justice that a national action plan had been introduced after the APS massacre, adding that there was “no sacred cow” in Pakistan.

“We have won a war on terrorism,” he said. “There were daily bombings at the time.”

The Supreme Court bench said the government should listen to the parents of APS schoolchildren and take action against the culprits. “The government should take action against those involved in the massacre at the Army Public School,” the Supreme Court said.

The Prime Minister assured that the government will meet the demands of justice. The Supreme Court, in turn, ordered the prime minister to guarantee the implementation of his October 20 verdict.

“You are the Prime Minister, you should have answers,” the chief justice remarked during the hearing.

“Wait a minute, Judge Sahab,” replied the Prime Minister. “Allah will grant patience to the parents of schoolchildren, what could the government have done other than give compensation?”

