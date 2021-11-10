PM Modi ranks second on Twitter’s 50 most influential people list for 2021





According to consumer intelligence firm Brandwatch, American singer Taylor Swift was ranked number 1 while Sachin Tendulkar was also listed at 35.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placed in second place and American singer Taylor Swift is in number one on the list of the 50 most influential people on Twitter this year, according to an annual study by consumer intelligence firm Brandwatch . Modi came in second with 72 million followers on Twitter, and there has been no change in his standing from last year. Great Indian drummer Sachin Tendulkar is also in the list, ranked at number 35. The legendary right-hander is ranked above US actors Dwayne Johnson and Leonardo Di Caprio, and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, between others. The research cited Tendulkar’s “real valuable work for the less fortunate, lending its voice and presence to good causes, its inspired fans following its work and relevant impactful campaigns from its partner brands” for inclusion in the list. The former captain of India, who was also an MP for Rajya Sabha, has been associated with UNICEF for over a decade now and was appointed Ambassador for South Asia in 2013. Tendulkar has supported many initiatives in the fields of health, education and sport in both rural and urban India. For the second year in a row, musician appears to be the most influential profession on the platform, with 54% of influencers ranked falling under this category, Brandwatch said. The TV host is the second most influential occupation on Twitter, with 12% of the top 50 influencers in this category. Business, sports, and politicians each accounted for 6% of ranked influencer professions. Unlike last year, only two politicians were in the top 10: Barack Obama and Narendra Modi. Speaking of the influencer demographic, Brandwatch said that of the 50 influencers identified, 61% are male and 39% female, with the majority (67%) based in the United States, followed by Brazil (13%). We also looked at conversation information from the top 50 influencers, and three themes dominated the discussions: pop culture, style / fashion / body art, and sports, with the latter accounting for 35.8% of all conversations. , he added. Brandwatch uses social media data to provide businesses with information and the means to analyze the online presence of their brands. With PTI inputs

