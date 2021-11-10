What are the sordid demands facing Boris Johnson and the Tories? | Politics News

Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party have faced a string of sordid claims in recent days over lobbying of MPs, second jobs and the Prime Minister’s own financial affairs.

At a time when Mr Johnson was hoping the focus would be on the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Sky News takes a look at the growing allegations facing the Tories.

Owen Paterson Lobbying Scandal

The catalyst for the current sordid crisis has been the government’s attempt to save the ex-minister Owen Paterson a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons.

It came after Mr Paterson was found by Parliament’s watchdog for breaking lobbying rules during his £ 110,000 a year private sector job for two companies.

Conservative MPs, encouraged by the Prime Minister, blocked immediate suspension for Mr. Paterson and voted in favor of an overhaul of the rules of Commons standards by a new committee with a conservative majority.

However, following a fierce backlash which saw the government branded as “corrupt” – as well as a commitment by opposition parties to boycott the new committee – Mr Johnson turned around a few hours later.

Mr. Paterson then resigned as an MP in order to leave the “cruel world of politics” while he maintained his innocence.

The PM remains under pressure – including from his own Tory MPs – to apologize for the row.

A new Commons vote on the findings against Mr. Paterson is due to take place next week.

Ex-minister’s £ 800,000 legal work in the Caribbean

The dispute over Mr Paterson’s lobbying has prompted a re-examination of second jobs for MPs, including those of Sir Geoffrey Cox, who is one of Parliament’s biggest outside employees.

It was revealed that the former Tory Attorney General had voted by proxy in the Commons, which was allowed under COVID agreements earlier this year, while earning hundreds of thousands of pounds for legal work over 4,000 miles in the Caribbean.

Sir Geoffrey has so far earned more than £ 800,000 for his work for the law firm Withers, which represents the government of the British Virgin Islands in a corruption investigation.

He has declared hundreds of hours of legal work in recent months, but has only spoken in a single debate in the House of Commons since his dismissal from the government in February 2020.

Labor called on the Prime Minister to “show leadership” and order an “urgent independent inquiry” into Sir Geoffrey’s lucrative legal work.

They suggested that Sir Geoffrey’s constituents at his seat in Torridge and West Devon “need to ask themselves whether Geoffrey Cox is a Caribbean-based lawyer or a Tory MP”.

“Money for honors”

The metropolitan police “examine” a letter sent to them by the SNP urging the force to launch a “cash for honors” investigation.

It comes after a Sunday Times report showed 15 of the last 16 Conservative Party treasurers have been offered seats in the House of Lords, each having donated over £ 3million to the Tories.

Among them was Lord Cruddas, who took his seat after the Prime Minister rejected the advice of the House of Lords Appointments Committee not to grant him the peerage.

A former party chairman was quoted by the newspaper as saying: “The truth is that the entire political establishment knows this is happening and does nothing about it … The most telling line is that once if you pay your £ 3million, you get your peerage. “

But the Conservative Party said it “does not believe that successful businessmen and philanthropists who contribute to causes and political parties should be disqualified from sitting in the legislature.”

PM’s holidays in Marbella

The Prime Minister took advantage of a free vacation in southern Spain last month thanks to a former MP he made a peer.

In an update to its register of ministerial interests, it was confirmed that Mr Johnson stayed in a holiday home of Lord Goldsmith’s family “for free”.

Lord Goldsmith is a government minister who was previously a Tory MP for Richmond Park before losing his seat in the 2019 general election.

Despite his rejection by voters in the South West London constituency, Mr Johnson subsequently made Lord Goldsmith a Conservative peer in the House of Lords, which allowed him to retain his ministerial role.

Questions have been raised as to why the holiday was not declared by Mr Johnson in the separate MP’s interest register.

This fueled speculation that the Prime Minister did not want to declare an approximate value of the free vacations, with the Goldsmiths’ holiday home typically costing up to £ 25,000 a week to rent.

Labor wrote to Parliament’s watchdog to ask if Mr Johnson broke the rules.

But Downing Street said the Prime Minister’s vacation had been correctly declared.

The Prime Minister’s ministerial adviser on standards, Lord Geidt, had reviewed the declaration as part of the process, No.10 added.

The renovation of the PM’s apartment

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Election Commission was conducting a official inquiry into Prime Minister’s renovation of his Downing Street apartment.

This followed growing questions about how and when Mr Johnson’s renovation of his private apartment, above 11 Downing Street, was paid for.

The Election Commission is investigating whether political donation laws were broken amid reports that Tory multimillionaire donor Lord Brownlow has offered £ 58,000 to fund works on the residence.

In a separate investigation, Lord Geidt has already cleared Mr Johnson of breaking ministerial rules.

But he said the prime minister had “recklessly” authorized the renovation without “more rigorously considering” how it would be financed.

It was reported last week that Conservative Party officials had received the initial findings of the Election Commission’s own investigation into the matter.

The Daily Telegraph said the impending end of the Election Commission work has raised the possibility that Parliament’s Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone will soon launch her own investigation.