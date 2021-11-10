The future Xi Jinping sees for China | International

More pressure on the big fortunes, and new regulations against monopolies and oligopolies. Plus taxes, which will most likely include a property tax. New opportunities for all in education. Development of innovation, which will be one of the major tools in the fight against environmental degradation. A regulatory framework for the use and control of data. A foreign trade relationship in which China supplies advanced technology to the rest of the countries, and the Asian giant is shielded from the impact of geopolitical vagaries or supply chain issues.

If this all sounds like an election platform, it’s because, in a way, it is. All these measures have already been implemented for a year and a half, are in preparation or have been seen in statements by Xi Jinping. They are part of the ambitious program of measures and reforms with which the Chinese president, who is about to renew his mandate sine die, aims to achieve in the coming years the goal of making the country a “modern socialist nation” by 2035, and a “prosperous” and “strong” great power by 2049.

The sixth plenary of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee meets this week in Beijing for a session that, by passing a resolution on the history of the party, will enshrine Xi’s supremacy as the leader of the country and the party and open the way. for the current president to renew his term in 2022 for at least five more years, his third term. The resolution will also echo his vision for the future of the country, which will make his reform program – and, in general, his opinions – an indisputable dogma of the party, one more support in the process of renewing his mandate in the 20 Party Congress. Next year.

“How Xi interprets the challenges and unfolding events will be the most important factor starting next year, in his third term,” when making decisions on what new regulations or policies to adopt, noted analyst Jude Blanchette of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CSIS) in Washington in a recent video conference.

The leader’s vision has already taken shape; and its implementation has accelerated over the past year and a half, due to the pandemic and tensions with the United States. This includes the projection of force on the international stage – what Xi calls “the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” the return of the country’s diplomatic, economic and military greatness – and, internally, a more egalitarian and cohesive, united society. by “common prosperity” under the cloak, legitimacy and control of the party.

The term “common prosperity” is neither new nor accidental. It has already been used by the great leaders of the past Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, albeit in different contexts. As Xi himself described in his speech in which he presented this campaign last August, the idea is to tackle the deep inequalities that exist in China today, between different social strata. and, above all, between the city and the field. The reason for doing it? In some countries, the president points out, inequalities have caused the collapse of the middle class and the rich and the poor are polarized. This has led to social disintegration, political polarization and rampant populism. “

Against polarization

Therefore, emphasizes Xi – a history buff who views the fall of the Soviet Union and its CPSU as the great anathema whose repetition in China must be avoided at all costs – the lessons they must learn from it are ” deep ”. “Our country must resolutely protect itself against polarization, seek common prosperity and maintain social harmony and stability,” he adds.

He plans to do so, according to the text – released in full just last month – through higher taxes and more pressure for big millionaires to donate some of their fortune to philanthropic causes, as well as by investing more in social and educational programs. But the speech also makes clear Xi’s perception of his vision for future Chinese society, and that vision doesn’t seem exactly radical: well-being, the president points out, will depend on hard work and innovation, and private enterprise will be encouraged. Although basic services are provided, we should not set goals too high, nor guarantee too many profits. We must avoid falling into the trap of generating vacancies by proposing an excessive coverage system.

It is possible that the resolution also mentions the dual traffic strategy, which was proposed last year in full tension with the United States and the consequences of covid, and which was enshrined in the five-year plan approved this year. The strategy aims to waterproof China against possible external shocks – an even more important deterioration of relations with Washington, a global economic crisis derived from the pandemic… -. And it intends to do so by encouraging consumption on its territory (internal circulation), self-sufficiency in sectors it deems strategic and the conversion of China into a leading country in innovation which exports technology to other nations ( external circulation).

The resolution is also expected to allude to Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing considers part of its territory, and reiterate calls for unification between the two sides of the strait. And, given the importance Xi attaches to control of the Chinese Communist Party – “east, west, north, south, center, the party dominates everything,” he stressed more than once – that he does. reference to the need to maintain discipline and vigilance in the game. For, according to Blanchette, among Xi’s key convictions, the fundamental one is that “with a weak party all roads lead to disaster”.

