Turkish President Erdogan celebrates 83rd anniversary of founding father Atatürk’s death





Turkey will not tolerate any breach of its integrity, the country’s president pledged on Wednesday, marking the 83rd anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey. “We will never allow the integrity of our country, the survival of our state, the unity, peace and ancient values ​​of our noble nation to be attacked,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in the memorial book of Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum in the capital Ankara. Paying tribute to the founder of the country and leader of his independence movement, Erdogan said: “We continue to expand and develop our republic, which you have established and entrusted to us, and to make it the shining star of his region and of the world. , despite the hostiles involved in the aspirations of the invaders. “With the historic successes we have achieved in all areas, including education, health, safety and industry, we are moving forward with determination towards our 2023 goals,” he added. Before leaving his written message, Erdogan laid a wreath on Ataturk’s mausoleum and joined in a minute’s silence before participating in the national anthem with his accompanying delegation. Vice President Fuat Oktay also posted a respectful message on Twitter, saying he commemorated Atatürk with “respect, gratitude and mercy” on the 83rd anniversary of his death. As usual, daily life came to a standstill at 9:05 a.m. local time (0605GMT), sirens roared to mark the exact moment of Ataturk’s death at the age of 57, and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence. The battle for Turkish independence began on May 15, 1919, when the first bullet against the Greek occupation forces was fired. Incredible achievements on the battlefield led to Turkish independence and the Republic of Turkey was founded on October 29, 1923. Atatürk became the first president of the republic until November 10, 1938, when he died in Istanbul at the age of 57 from cirrhosis. Another ceremony was held in the Turkish parliament in honor of Atatürk. Turks traditionally visit Ataturk’s Mausoleum every November 10 to pay homage to him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/turkish-president-erdogan-marks-83rd-anniversary-of-passing-of-founding-father-ataturk-3583871 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos