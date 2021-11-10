SC calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan in APS massacre case





ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday (today) Pakistan’s Supreme Court appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Army Public School Massacre (APS) case.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heads a three-member bench to hear the case. The Supreme Court today summoned the Prime Minister to appear in court when the hearing resumes at 11:30 am, in his capacity.

Earlier, at the previous hearing of the case, the parents of the children martyred in the terrorist attack of 2014 had asked the court that the senior civil and military leaders of the country be summoned by the Supreme Court and that cases be registered. against them.

The parents also urged the Supreme Court to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident. The court had asked Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan to look into the situation and take the necessary measures, whether it be an investigation or filing a complaint against those responsible, and inform the court.

The court further asked the Attorney General for an update, who responded by saying that FIRs cannot be filed against senior officials.

In response, the judiciary angrily told the government lawyer that the incident occurred as a result of a “lack of security” that the government should accept, adding that top civilian and military leaders in then should have known about the attack.

The chief justice then noted that Pakistani agencies and institutions claim to have access to all kinds of information, but when it comes to the safety of people, “our security agencies fail.”

The CJP also inquired about the registration of the case against the former army chief and other officials. At this, the AGP told the court that the investigation report did not hold them accountable.

“We have such a huge intelligence network; billions of rupees are spent there. We also claim to be the best intelligence agency in the world.

Judge Ijaz ul Ahsan said the APS massacre took place in response to Operation Zarb-e-Azb, adding that state institutions should have taken effective action against it.

On the other hand, the Attorney General had requested additional time for the Prime Minister to appear in court. However, the judiciary expressed anger at his request and said the relatives of the victims of the APS massacre are also in court.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, the issue of holding talks between the government and the banned TTP was also raised.

Judge Qazi Amin noted that there are reports that the government is negotiating with a group and added, “Isn’t it the responsibility of the state to identify the real culprits? [behind the APS tragedy] and grab them.

Meanwhile, CJP Gulzar Ahmed stepped in and said we cannot let children die alone.

He observed that action should have been taken against those at the top, but junior staff were punished while those at the top were given benefits.

Judge Aijaz, another member of the judiciary, noted that it was not possible for terrorists not to gain internal support. However, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing until 11:30 a.m. and summoned the prime minister.

Earlier on December 16, 2014, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants stormed the army’s public school in Peshawar and killed more than 140 people in cold blood, most of them schoolchildren.

