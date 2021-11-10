Jokowi cancels participation, inauguration of Covid-19 heroes monument in Bandung postponed





Merdeka.com – The inauguration of the Covid-19 Hero Struggle Monument in the city of Bandung has been postponed. One of the reasons is that President Joko Widodo, who was due to inaugurate Wednesday 10/11, canceled his visit because he had another agenda. The West Java provincial government previously invited President Joko Widodo to unveil the monument directly to coincide with the Heroes Day commemoration. This project was previously called Gasibu Monument. However, it was submitted to the central government to become a monument of the Covid-19 Heroes’ Struggle to honor health workers, volunteers and ASN who died during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the monument are engraved 291 names of health workers, volunteers and ASN involved in the management of Covid-19. The West Java Covid-19 Pandemic Struggle Monument is part of the West Java People’s Struggle Monument area. The head of the administrative office of the West Java Regional Secretariat (Adpim Office) Wahyu Mijaya said that the inauguration of the monument would be adapted to the schedule of President Joko Widodo. “Initially on November 10, but it turned out that the president had several agendas, so it was impossible to leave Jakarta“We are still waiting for the schedule to be adjusted,” he said on Wednesday (10/11). According to the information he received, one of the agendas the president could not give up was to visit Papua. He hopes that next week the presidential palace will provide certainty on the timetable. “After the agenda from there (Papua), we hope to be able to go to West Java, we hope that next week there will be confirmation from the Palace,” he explained. [yan]

