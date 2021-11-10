Draft deal released as Boris Johnson returns to summit for crucial talks





Live updates A draft agreement between world leaders at COP26 warned that richer countries do not pledge to make key commitments to help keep global warming below the critical 1.5 ° C target . It sounded “alarm and worry” at the temperature already rising 1.1 ° C and admitted that the crucial $ 100 billion funding needed to help developing countries move away from fossil fuels is unlikely to be reached. , suggesting the need to “revise and strengthen” the proposals. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Glasgow today to urge world leaders to ‘pull out all the stops’ during the last three days of talks as campaigners voice their anger at countries’ perceived failure to agree to more radical measures. Follow Newsweek’s liveblog for all the latest updates … Chinese negotiators oppose ’empty targets’ The country’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua called for “concrete action” – despite President Xi Jinping’s failure to join world leaders or adhere to the most radical proposals. Xie Zhenhua insisted that the key to tackling climate change is concrete action, not empty goals at the China Energy Transition Outlook 2021 Launch Event at the Denmark Pavilion # COP26 pic.twitter.com/oWD4VjlGfH – Belinda Schpe ​​(@BelindaSchaepe) November 10, 2021 “Climate action is not just a moral imperative” President Biden tweeted his support for COP26 negotiators, but has yet to comment on the draft report released this morning. Climate action is not just a moral imperative: it is also an economic imperative. Investing in our clean energy future leads not only to well-paying jobs and economic recovery, but also to making the world a better place for future generations. – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 10, 2021 Climate business group urges countries to ‘align with 1.5C’ We Mean Business, a nonprofit that works with large global businesses and climate change organizations, welcomed the draft deal but said it does not go far enough. CEO Mara Mendiluce said News week that it wants governments to “hear the call of hundreds of companies” pushing for action to combat global warming. Business is pleased that, for the first time at COP26, countries included the need to accelerate the phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies in the latest draft. However, we are now urging countries to align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C. We encourage parties to heed the call from hundreds of companies to phase out coal by 2030 in advanced economies and 2040 for other countries, and to end all fossil fuel subsidies by 2040. companies need these specificities in order to do everything possible to develop renewable energies. “Alarm and worry” at a temperature rise of 1.1 ° C The draft agreement between the countries at COP26 warned that the planet is only 0.4 ° C away from reaching the critical global warming target. The seven page document focuses on the “urgency to act” needed to get richer countries to help poorer countries move away from fossil fuels over the next decade with $ 100 billion – what countries don’t have so far failed to come to an agreement. Boris Johnson travels “by train” to Glasgow The British Prime Minister is back on the greener road to COP26 today after being criticized for flying in a private jet at the start of the summit. He boarded a train in London Euston moments ago, Downing Street confirmed.

