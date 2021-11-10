Politics
PM Modi congratulates Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and the other shooters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian shooters for winning medals at the ISSF Presidents Cup shooting event in Poland. the shotgun, pistol and rifle categories.
Message from PM Narendra Modi to the ISSF President’s Cup medalists
Congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account to shooters Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarhnobat and Abhishek Verma who won medals at the ISSF President’s Cup. The Prime Minister in his message wrote that the country was proud of their achievements and also wished them their future efforts.
Performance of Indian shooters at the ISSF President’s Cup
India finished the ISSF President’s Cup with five medals. Manu Bhaker won two gold medals while Rahi Sarnobat took silver on the last day. Saurabh Chaudhary won individual silver and Abhishek Verma won individual bronze, in the men’s 10m air pistol competition.
Rahi Sarnobat pocketed silver in the women’s 25m pistol silver event of the ISSF President’s Cup which ended in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Tuesday. This effort, along with Manu Bhaker’s second gold medal, which she won on the final day in partnership with Turkey’s Ozgur Varlik in the mixed team competition in the 25m rapid-fire pistol, allowed the Indians to win a total of five medals in the prestigious year-end event. Manu had previously teamed up with Iranian Javad Foroughi to win the mixed team title with a 10m air pistol on day two of competition.
Seasoned Rahi Sarnobat, who has a reputation for being an excellent final shooter, was back in her element on Tuesday in the women’s 25m pistol final. She regularly shot 3s and 4s to move from fifth place initially to second after the fifth round of five shots.
She maintained that position from there and was three points behind gold-winning Doreen Veenekamp of Germany before the 10th series final. She had two hits against the German to finish with 31 – just two behind Veenekamp.
It was a class pitch with Rio Olympic champion Anna Korakaki of Greece and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Xiao Jiaruixuan of China, among others. Manu Bhaker, the second Indian in this field finished sixth with a score of 17. But Manu was no complaints that day, as she later returned to team up with Turkey’s Varlik and won the ‘Rapid Fire 25m mixed pistol team by a 9-7 margin over Sino-Estonian pair Xiao and Peeter Olesk. The Indo-Turkish pair opened up a strong 6-2 lead early on, but Xiao and Peeter fought back to tie the game at 6-6. Manu and Ozgur then took an 8-6 lead before tying the final series at 5-5 to win the ninth crucial point and seal the deal.
(With ANI inputs)
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/issf-presidents-cup-pm-modi-congratulates-manu-bhaker-rahi-sarnobat-and-other-shooters.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]