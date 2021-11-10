PM Modi congratulates Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and the other shooters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian shooters for winning medals at the ISSF Presidents Cup shooting event in Poland. the shotgun, pistol and rifle categories.

Message from PM Narendra Modi to the ISSF President’s Cup medalists

Congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account to shooters Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarhnobat and Abhishek Verma who won medals at the ISSF President’s Cup. The Prime Minister in his message wrote that the country was proud of their achievements and also wished them their future efforts.

Performance of Indian shooters at the ISSF President’s Cup

India finished the ISSF President’s Cup with five medals. Manu Bhaker won two gold medals while Rahi Sarnobat took silver on the last day. Saurabh Chaudhary won individual silver and Abhishek Verma won individual bronze, in the men’s 10m air pistol competition.

Rahi Sarnobat pocketed silver in the women’s 25m pistol silver event of the ISSF President’s Cup which ended in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Tuesday. This effort, along with Manu Bhaker’s second gold medal, which she won on the final day in partnership with Turkey’s Ozgur Varlik in the mixed team competition in the 25m rapid-fire pistol, allowed the Indians to win a total of five medals in the prestigious year-end event. Manu had previously teamed up with Iranian Javad Foroughi to win the mixed team title with a 10m air pistol on day two of competition.

Seasoned Rahi Sarnobat, who has a reputation for being an excellent final shooter, was back in her element on Tuesday in the women’s 25m pistol final. She regularly shot 3s and 4s to move from fifth place initially to second after the fifth round of five shots.

She maintained that position from there and was three points behind gold-winning Doreen Veenekamp of Germany before the 10th series final. She had two hits against the German to finish with 31 – just two behind Veenekamp.

It was a class pitch with Rio Olympic champion Anna Korakaki of Greece and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Xiao Jiaruixuan of China, among others. Manu Bhaker, the second Indian in this field finished sixth with a score of 17. But Manu was no complaints that day, as she later returned to team up with Turkey’s Varlik and won the ‘Rapid Fire 25m mixed pistol team by a 9-7 margin over Sino-Estonian pair Xiao and Peeter Olesk. The Indo-Turkish pair opened up a strong 6-2 lead early on, but Xiao and Peeter fought back to tie the game at 6-6. Manu and Ozgur then took an 8-6 lead before tying the final series at 5-5 to win the ninth crucial point and seal the deal.

(With ANI inputs)