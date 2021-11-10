Federal judge denies Trump’s request to keep Capitol riot files restricted





WASHINGTON (AP) A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former US President Donald Trump’s request to block disclosure of documents to the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Denying a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Congress has a strong public interest in obtaining documents that could shed light on a violent insurgency mounted by supporters of the former president. She added that US President Joe Biden had the power to waive executive privilege over documents despite Trump’s claims to the contrary.

Barring a court order, the National Archives plans to turn over Trump’s files to the committee by Friday. But Trump’s lawyers quickly promised an appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit. The case will likely end up going to the United States Supreme Court.

“Basically, this is a dispute between an elder and an incumbent president,” Chutkan wrote. “And the Supreme Court has already made it clear that in such circumstances, the incumbent’s point of view is given more weight. “

Trump “does not recognize the deference due” to Biden’s judgment as current president, Chutkan said. She noted examples of former presidents refusing to assert executive privilege and rejected what she said was Trump’s assertion that executive privilege “exists in perpetuity.”

“Presidents are not kings and the applicant is not president,” she said.

Insurgent supporters of then-US President Donald Trump walk through Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2021. (AP Photo / John Minchillo, File)

According to an earlier court record from the archives, the files include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches, and handwritten notes from Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. There are also copies of talking points from then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and “a draft executive order on the subject of election integrity,” the National Archives said.

Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, who chairs the House committee, said in a statement after the ruling that the records are crucial to understanding the attack and “in my opinion there could be no interest. more convincing audience than getting answers. about an attack on our democracy.

On CNN, Thompson said Trump should stop behaving like a “spoiled child.”

The nine-member House committee is investigating not only Trump’s conduct on January 6 when he told a rally to “fight like hell” shortly before rioters invade the forces order, but also on his efforts in the months leading up to the riot to challenge the election results or obstruct a peaceful transfer. power. The committee interviewed more than 150 witnesses and issued more than 30 subpoenas, including those announced Tuesday to McEnany and former senior counsel Stephen Miller. It is not clear, so far, whether lawmakers will eventually call Trump to testify.

Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, center, chairman of the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, speaks at a committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 19, 2021 (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump has repeatedly attacked the committee’s work and continued to promote conspiracy theories not based on widespread election fraud, despite Biden’s victory being certified by all 50 states and his allegations being reprimanded by courts across the country.

In suing to prevent the National Archives from handing over documents, Trump called the House panel’s request a “vexatious and illegal fishing expedition” that was “detached from any legitimate legislative purpose.” Allowing the House to access its files would also violate the executive privilege of future presidents, Trump’s lawyers have argued.

But Chutkan said that “the public interest lies in allowing the combined willingness of the legislative and executive branches not to be directed to study the events that led up to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation. to prevent such events from ever happening again “.

Then US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 7, 2020 (Alex Brandon / AP)

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich tweeted Tuesday evening that the case “was intended to be decided by the courts of appeal.” He added that “Trump remains committed to upholding the Constitution and the office of the presidency, and will ensure that this process is successful. “

