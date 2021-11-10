Pakistan Supreme Court questions Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2014 military public school massacre case





Imran Khan faced a barrage of questions on Wednesday during a hearing into the 2014 terror attack on an army-run school in which the Supreme Court bench asked the Pakistani prime minister why he was negotiating with those responsible for the massacre of nearly 150 people, most of them students.

A total of 147 people, including 132 children, were killed when militants from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stormed the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar in 2014.

The bench of three judges headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and including Judge Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed and Judge Ijazul Ahsan summoned Khan around 10 a.m. He arrived in court about two hours later, just before noon.

Parents’ satisfaction [who lost their children in the APS attack] is necessary, ” Justice Ahsan said addressing the prime minister.

The chief justice asked the prime minister to inform the tribunal of the work his government was doing on the APS case, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The chief justice told the prime minister that the parents of APS victims are not asking the government for compensation.

Parents ask where the security system was [that day]? Despite our full orders, nothing was done, ” he said.

The prime minister told the chief justice that a national action plan had been presented after the APS massacre, adding that there was “no sacred cow” in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

The bench said the government should listen to the parents of APS schoolchildren and take action against the culprits.

“The government should take action against those involved in the military public school massacre,” the Supreme Court said.

Khan assured the judiciary that the government would meet the demands of justice. The Supreme Court, in turn, asked the prime minister to ensure the implementation of his October 20 verdict.

The prime minister told the judiciary that he had already met the parents of the deceased children, adding that he would continue to do so in the future.

Find out why 80,000 people were killed. Also find out who is responsible for the 480 drone attacks that took place in Pakistan, ” Khan said.

“Finding out these things is your job, you are the Prime Minister. As Prime Minister, you should have the answers to these questions. You are the Prime Minister, you should have answers, ”replied the Chief Justice.

Khan told the Supreme Court justices they can set up a high-level commission on the APS tragedy.

“We have already formed a commission and it also released a report. Our decree of October 20 clearly states that the government must find out who is responsible for the massacre and take action against them, ” the chief justice replied.

The Chief Justice reminded the Prime Minister that seven years had passed since the tragedy.

” Prime Minister, we are not a small country. We have the sixth largest army in the world, ” Justice Amin said.

Judge Amin told the prime minister that he has now brought those responsible for the massacre to the negotiating table.

” Are we about to sign an surrender document again? According to the media, you are negotiating with these people, “said Judge Amin, quoted by The Express Tribune.

The government is in talks with the TTP on a “reconciliation process”, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announcing on Monday that a “complete ceasefire” had been reached with the outfit prohibited.

At the last hearing, the Supreme Court magistrate ordered the Attorney General to inform the court of the measures taken by the government to redress the grievances of the parents of children martyred in the attack on the APS on December 16. 2014.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the chief justice asked Attorney General (AG) Khalid Jawed Khan whether the prime minister had read the court order in which he ordered the attorney general to deal with complaints from the parents of the victims.

The GA informed the court that the order had not been sent to the Prime Minister, adding that he would inform Prime Minister Khan.

“Is this the level of severity? Asked the chief justice. ” Call the prime minister, we’ll talk to him ourselves. This cannot continue, ” he added.

The attorney general, on behalf of the government, said that “we accept all our mistakes.”

The parents had demanded the recording of a first information report (FIR) against these civilian and military officials who, according to them, were responsible for the security measures at the school, during the last hearing, the newspaper reported. Dawn.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the attorney general said: “The FIR could not be registered against superiors.”

Where does intelligence come from? [agencies] disappear when it comes to the protection of their own citizens? Has a case been registered against the former army chief and other officials? ” Asked the chief justice.

The attorney general replied that the investigation report found nothing about the former army chief and the former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

To this, the Chief Justice remarked: “There is such a huge intelligence system in the country. Billions of rupees are spent there. It is also claimed that we are the best intelligence agency in the world. So much is spent on intelligence, but the results are zero. ”

