Meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Jokowi urges speed up MoU to protect Indonesian migrant workers

President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, met the Prime Minister Malaysia, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Wednesday (10/11) and called for an acceleration of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the protection of Indonesian workers (ITK).

“Regarding the importance of cooperation to protect Indonesian citizens in Malaysia, I encourage the MoU to protect Indonesian domestic workers to be concluded immediately,” Jokowi said at a press conference at State Palace.

In December 2020, Indonesia also urged Malaysia to complete the MOU negotiations. This urge arose after TKI’s torture case in Kuala Lumpur.

Indonesia-Malaysia had an agreement on the protection of Indonesian migrant workers, the MoU on the recruitment and employment of Indonesian domestic workers in Malaysia. However, the agreement expired in 2016.

Therefore, Jakarta continues to press for the immediate completion of negotiations on the agreement in order to ensure the full protection of Indonesian migrant workers.

Last July, the governments of the two countries agreed to follow the concept of the single-channel system in discussing the draft memorandum of understanding.

Responding to Jokowi’s insistence, Ismail Sabri guaranteed he would complete the MoU immediately.

“And I assured the president that we will hasten the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian Ministry of Human Resources and the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower,” Ismail Sabri told a conference. press conference with Jokowi at the State Palace.

Ismail Sabri also guarantees the welfare of migrant workers working in Malaysia. He said he made changes to ensure that the rights of foreign workers in his country are respected.

“We will take care of TKI in Malaysia as best we can and some changes have been made in Malaysia,” he said.

One form of change, he said, is to apply a minimum standard of accommodation, accommodation and ease of work for foreign workers, especially from Indonesia.

Under the Malaysian Ministry of Human Resources, Ismail Sabri said, there is an electronic payroll service and a special hotline for all workers in Malaysia, including foreign workers.

“If there is a problem with the late payment of wages or any problem that is not satisfied with the services provided by the employer, they can file a complaint directly with the Department of Human Resources,” Ismail said.

Thanks to this service, foreign workers from the neighboring country who feel mistreated can also lodge a complaint with an official institution.

In addition to emphasizing the protection of Indonesian workers, Jokowi also discussed the licensing of community learning center in accordance with the principles of the right to education of both countries.

Jokowi also wants to resolve border disputes in all their aspects.

“The land, sea and air borders can be resolved quickly. We hope it took a long time to progress. We hope this problem can be resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

In addition, Jokowi and Ismail Sabri also discussed the economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. They agreed to make a hallway travel arrangement.

Jokowi and Ismail Sabri also exchanged views on several regional issues, namely Myanmar and the South China Sea.

