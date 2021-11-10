US judge orders release of White House files that may implicate Donald Trump in the Capitol riot, World News





Former US President Donald Trump’s efforts to preserve White House records for the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill suffered a setback.

Trying to stop publication of the documents, Trump had said he had the executive privilege to keep communications and visitor logs related to that day as a former president under seal.

The Congressional committee investigating the deadly assault on the Capitol said it had issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from other Trump associates, including senior adviser Stephen Miller, the former attaché press Kayleigh McEnany and other White House aides.

On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters forced Congress to close after breaking into Capitol Hill.

Read also | “Son of a …”: Donald Trump castigates Republican leaders over dinner at Mar-a-Lago Club

“We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in the efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and whether they were in contact with anyone outside the White House who was trying to overturn the outcome of the vote. the election, “said US Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee.

The documents Trump hoped to block include the files of his key associates and memos to his press secretary, according to a court document released in October.

The more than 770 pages include files from his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former senior adviser Stephen Miller and his former deputy legal adviser Patrick Philbin.

Read also | A former Donald Trump casino demolished

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich wrote on Twitter that “President Trump remains committed to upholding the Constitution and the office of the presidency, and will bring this process to fruition,” while asserting that the issue of executive privilege ” was intended to be decided by the Court of Appeal. “

The battle to defend the executive privilege of past, present and future presidents from the outset was destined to be decided by the courts of appeal. Close. Trump remains committed to defending the Constitution and the office of the presidency, and will ensure that this process is successful.

Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) November 10, 2021

According to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, “Trump’s position that he can override the express will of the executive seems to be based on the idea that his executive power” exists in perpetuity. But presidents are not kings, and the applicant is not president. ”

The Capitol Riot was the worst attack on the seat of government since the War of 1812 and the only time that power in the United States has not been transferred peacefully.

(With contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/us-judge-orders-release-of-white-house-records-that-could-implicate-donald-trump-in-capitol-riot-428223 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos