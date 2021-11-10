“Prime Minister, we are not a small country”: Pakistan Supreme Court questioned Imran Khan on talks with TTP | World news





Pakistan’s Supreme Court questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday during the hearing into the 2014 terrorist attack on a school by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) whose ban Imran Khan recently lifted. “You are in power. The government is also yours. What have you done? You have brought the culprits to the negotiating table,” Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said.

In the 2014 massacre, 147 people, including 132 children, were martyred when TTP activists stormed the APS-Warsak school in Peshawar. Imran Khan has been summoned to the Supreme Court for Wednesday’s hearing.

“Are we going to surrender again?” Judge Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed asked the prime minister as the prime minister appeared in court.

Imran Khan told the judiciary that the 2014 attack was very painful and that his party was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the attack took place. “Find out why 80,000 people were killed. Also find out who is responsible for the 480 drone attacks that took place in Pakistan,” Imran Khan said.

In response, the Chief Justice said: “Finding out these things is your job, you are the Prime Minister. As Prime Minister, you should have the answers to these questions. You are the Prime Minister, you should have answers. “

“Mr. Prime Minister, we are not a small country. We have the sixth largest army in the world,” Justice Amin said.

The Attorney General, on behalf of the government, accepted the errors. The FIR could not be registered against supervisors, the attorney general said.

“Where does intelligence come from? [agencies] disappear when it comes to the protection of their own citizens? “Has a case been filed against the former army chief and other officials? Asked the chief justice. The attorney general replied that the investigation report found nothing about the former army chief and the former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence.

There is a huge intelligence system in the country. Billions of rupees are spent there. It is also claimed that we are the best intelligence agency in the world. So much is spent on intelligence, but the results are zero, the chief justice said.

“We could have just said that the PML-N was in power at the time and accused then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the former Home Secretary of failure. But we realize this war goes beyond individuals, “Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry later said in court. .

The government is in talks with the TTP on a “reconciliation process” and Chaudhry announced on Monday that a “complete ceasefire” had been reached with the outfit prohibited.

