Syrian Kurds, weak link in the Russian-Turkish Syrian adventure | Nikola Mikovic

The fate of the Syrian Kurds depends on the lucrative deals between Russia and Turkey. Both countries, as well as the United States, are known to pursue their political interests in Syria to the detriment of the Kurds. How will the latest behind-the-scenes arrangements affect Syria’s largest ethnic minority?

As a small participant in the great Syrian game, the Kurds try to maintain good relations with Washington and Moscow. They know that the United States is a great world power and that Russia has a very strong influence in Damascus. The problem, however, is that the United States has repeatedly shown that it is unwilling to let relations with Turkey, a NATO ally, deteriorate because of the Kurds. That is why they must look to Russia and their client Bashar Assad for real protection.

Since President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 29, Turkey has been preparing for military action in northern Syria. Reports suggest that Ankara is planning to conduct a new operation against the Syrian Kurds and capture the town of Tel Rifaat, as well as Kobane, a town known as the Kurdish Stalingrad. Kobane has been under the control of the Kurdish-dominated People’s Protection Units (YPG) since 2012, while Syrian and Russian troops entered the border town in 2019 in a previous Turkish incursion.

In recent weeks, Turkish and Russian officials have negotiated a deal to address Ankara’s concerns over the YPG, an organization Turkey considers a terrorist group due to its ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK ) prohibited. Ankara is reportedly considering handing over small parts of Idlib, with Syrian territory still in rebel hands, to Russian forces in exchange for supporting an operation in northern Syria.

At the same time, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Russian military are in talks to withdraw Kurdish units from areas adjacent to the Turkish border in order to avoid a military confrontation with Turkey. According to reports, the Russians are trying to convince the SDF to withdraw their fighters from northern Syria to prevent another Turkish military operation that would have catastrophic consequences for the Kurds. The hope is that the SDF will relocate south of the international M4 motorway, 32 kilometers from the Turkish border.

From a purely military point of view, the Turks seem ready to launch an offensive against the YPG. Besides Tel Rifaat and Kobane, other potential target areas would include Manbij, west of the Euphrates and Ain Issa and Tal Tamr, east of the river. The military units of the Turkish proxies in Idlib have been upgraded to a full combat readiness level. Launching a new incursion into Syria is now a matter of political agreement between Turkey and Russia.

Policymakers in Ankara are unlikely to be concerned that the Kurds will put up strong resistance to the Turkish military. Indeed, due to the deteriorating economic situation in Turkey, a small successful operation in Syria against the Kurds would be more than beneficial for Erdogan. However, Turkey is unlikely to launch an offensive until it makes a final deal with Russia and gets the green light from the United States.

Erdogan and President Joe Biden met in Rome at the G20 summit on October 30, and the Turkish leader reiterated Ankara’s unease over US support for YPG fighters in Syria. On the other hand, some Syrian Kurds accuse the United States and Russia of inaction in the face of a possible Turkish offensive. Moscow’s position is clear. If the Kurds do not withdraw from certain places in northern Syria and allow Russian troops and the Syrian army to establish full control over the region, the Kremlin will simply turn a blind eye to Turkish actions. It’s entirely possible that Russia will first strike a deal with Ankara that would include a land swap, Kurdish-controlled territories for part of Idlib.

As several Russian and pro-Assad sources have reported, the Syrian army is preparing for an offensive on parts of Idlib controlled by Turkish-backed forces. Action could apparently follow even if Moscow and Ankara fail to reach a compromise on YPG-held territory.

It has also been reported that Russia has increased the number of planes operating in northern Syria, which could be interpreted as a message to its Turkish partners; do not start a military campaign until you have reached the final agreement which includes the fate of the M4 motorway. For Moscow as for Ankara, the M4 is of strategic importance, which is why the motorway should eventually be under joint Turkish-Russian control. At this point, the M4 remains closed and the six-kilometer-wide security corridors to the north and south of it have not been created.

In the short term, most likely in December in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nour-Sultan, Russia and Turkey are likely to discuss this issue. In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether Ankara will gain approval for limited military action in the region. One thing is certain, whatever the situation in Syria, Moscow and Ankara will continue to act as if nothing has happened. Their situational partnership will prevail over disagreements over the position of the Syrian Kurds, a weak link in the Russian-Turkish Syrian adventure.

