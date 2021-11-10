This brilliant profile tells us how Xi Jinping wants to be seen





Xi Jinping appears on a screen as performers dance at a mass gala marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party in June. Photo: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

“A man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, and a man who has a forward-looking vision and is committed to working tirelessly. This is how the Chinese propaganda apparatus would like you to view the country’s supreme ruler, Xi Jinping. This laudatory description was taken from an extraordinary profile President of China, as state media reporters praise Xi’s virtues and accomplishments just ahead of a key meeting that is expected to solidify the powerful leader’s status as the nation’s guardian for years, if not decades, to come . Biography, published by the State Xinhua the news agency on Saturday in at least ten languages, sings the praises of Xi’s work, personality and even physical strength. The authors described Xi as a flawless man who dedicated his entire life to serving not only the Chinese people but humanity as a whole. “Xi is undoubtedly the central figure in shaping the course of history,” the article said. Xi has become China’s most powerful leader for decades since taking office in 2012. With China’s influence spreading globally, its political campaigns at home and assertive foreign policy have won. genuine support from the Chinese people, some of whom affectionately called the leader. “Papa Xi.” Meanwhile, growing state control over free speech and civil society has silenced dissent, reinforcing Xi’s image as the most capable and beloved figure to rule China since his death. by Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. With no successor in sight and an abolished two-term presidential limit, Xi is set to stay in power beyond 2023. A Communist Party leadership meeting this week is a key moment for that to happen, as officials consider a monumental “historic resolution” on the party’s experiences over its past 100 years. With an authoritative account of Chinese history, the document is expected to demonstrate that China needs a strong man, a longtime leader, and that Xi, with his superior qualities and vaunted background, is best. placed to be that man. . Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, said the glorifying profile was the cornerstone of an orchestrated propaganda campaign to bolster Xi’s prestige and pave the way for Xi to potentially rule for a historic third term. The profile portrays Xi as a father figure who protects his people from foreign enemies and, with his wisdom and determination, leads them towards “national rejuvenation”. With six chapters chronicling Xi’s education and political career, he credits everything Beijing has accomplished since 2012 to Xi himself, from fighting corruption to responding to Donald Trump’s trade war to cracking down on anti-government unrest in Hong Kong. Not a single other outgoing leader’s name was mentioned. The article mentioned how Xi “spent a sleepless night” on Chinese New Year’s Eve in 2020, after outbreaks of COVID-19 were reported in the central city of Wuhan. Xi’s schedule was so tight that he had to celebrate his birthday while touring overseas, the report said. Although he has little time for himself, the leader managed to find time to swim in order to have “enough stamina” for governance, he said. When Xi was a local party leader in a southeastern city, the profile said, he ate food in the canteen like other cadres and never summoned government vehicles for his wife’s use. “It falls into place, basically to say ‘Look, this is our boss,’” Yang said. “And in some ways that implicitly says” he also deserves to be our leader in the future. “” The profile also cited foreign academics and politicians complimenting Xi’s governance and popularity, at the expense of accuracy. Neil Thomas, analyst at Eurasia Group, was quoted in the profile as saying Xi enjoys greater support within the party. But he said the quote, taken from his analysis of the number of “yes” votes in the Chinese parliament, was taken out of context, as it was impossible to say whether the decline in the expression of dissent reflects genuine support for the leader. Thomas said quotes from foreign experts, including himself, were included to bolster the legitimacy of Chinese state media propaganda. “The target audience for a profile like this is both party members and executives and leaders, to show them that Xi Jinping remains in this position of power,” Thomas told VICE World News. “Because in this closed political system, you must continue to demonstrate your power and your position in the absence of opinion polls and public votes. “ With the profile serving as an overview, the next “historic resolution” is likely to launch an intense propaganda campaign educating people about China’s past and future plans, which Xi will most likely achieve with his “determination” and “endurance.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vice.com/en/article/m7va9a/china-president-xi-jinping-profile The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos