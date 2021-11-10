Menpora Confirms President Joko Widodo To Shut Down Peparnas XVI Papua





Tribunnews.com reporter Abdul Majid TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAYAPURA – President Joko Widodo will certainly be present at the closing ceremony of the XVI Papua National Park on November 13th. This was said directly by Menpora Zainudin Amali when he met in his office at the Swiss-Belhotel, Jayapura, on Tuesday (9/11/2021). “President Joko Widodo will be present to immediately close the National Tourist Office,” Menpora Amali said. Menpora Amali explained that before shutting down the Peparnas, the president would review the matches and award medals to the champions as he did during the XX National Sports Week (PON) some time ago. Read also : Historically, Peparnas XVI Papua was opened by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and closed by President Joko Widodo As is known, after the opening of XX 2021 PON, President Joko Widodo immediately reviewed Wushu Sports Competition at Hiad Sai Sports Center (GOR) Merauke Regency, Papua. “When PON, the president visited the Wushu site in Merauke because his schedule that morning was to be in Merauke and there were other activities outside of PON’s activities,” the minister said. Youth and Sports. Read also : DKI Jakarta Para-swimming Athlete Wins Gold, Fajar Trihadi: Wasn’t Thinking About It “So the president of PON always visits the site. It is also his plan that he goes to one of the venues that are currently organizing a match in Peparnas and later the committee will prepare him, “he explained. In addition, the Minister of Youth and Sports hopes that the Peparnas event, which has been held since November 5, can run smoothly until it closes. So far, the Minister of Youth and Sports has admitted that he is proud because in terms of achievements, many new national records have been set in this four-year event. “I think it’s a happy thing for all of us. I hope that at the end of the match on November 13, there will be more records broken by the athletes participating in Peparnas XVI”, wished the Minister of Youth and Sports.

