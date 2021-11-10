Federal judge denies Trump attempt to withhold January 6 committee files





DC’s U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan’s ruling Tuesday night is a blow to Trump’s efforts to keep more than 700 pages of documents from his White House secret – though his legal team has informed the court that ‘she intended to appeal.

“Presidents are not kings and the applicant is not president,” she wrote.

For now, the National Archives remains on track to deliver a number of documents to the House on Friday, including White House call logs, video logs and schedules related to January 6 as well as three pages of handwritten notes from the leader of Trump’s day. Staff. The outcome in court could also help the House in its quest for additional information from those around Trump, including witnesses who have been subpoenaed and have not yet spoken to the committee.

“The court believes that the public interest lies in permitting – not prohibiting – the combined willingness of the legislative and executive branches to study the events leading up to and occurring on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from happening again, ”Chutkan wrote in a 39-page notice.

The judge, in his ruling, rejected Trump’s arguments in court on several fronts.

She ruled that the wishes of a former president cannot overcome the decisions of the current president regarding the protection of inside executive information. “It is the outgoing president who is best placed to protect the interests of the executive,” said Chutkan.

She also overthrew Trump for any attempt to protect herself from secrecy. Presidential privilege “exists for the benefit of the Republic, not just any individual,” she wrote. For this reason, Congress and the courts can access presidential communications when it is necessary to inform the public, the judge ruled.

In this case, the judge said she would not review Trump’s files document by document and that she would not question the Biden administration’s decision to release them. She also noted that although the committee has made demands for sweeping demands, it “does not exceed” its legislative power.

The former Republican president filed his lawsuit last month in DC District Court, citing executive privilege and alleging that House document requests are “unprecedented in scale and scope” and illegitimate. The White House Biden has refused to intervene to block access to Trump’s records. The National Archives, which inherited the presidential files from Trump after he left, said it would begin handing over the files to the House committee next week, Nov. 12, with further document productions scheduled for later in November.

The case has already become a historic test of a former president’s power.

Some of the documents Trump has sought to keep secret include tapes of White House visitors, call logs, and notes from his top advisers regarding his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and his reaction to it. the January 6 attack, according to a sworn statement. of the National Archives.

The House argued in court that Trump had no right to keep his presidency’s confidential documents and said the need for the records was to piece together Trump’s actions on January 6 and his efforts to undermine the election of 2020.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House select committee, called the decision a “big deal” for the Congressional inquiry, telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “Cuomo Prime Time” that he anxiously awaits the Panel investigators “go over (the documents) with a fine comb to make sure our government was not armed against its citizens.”

“We can only do this by having access to information. I applaud our lawyers who have defended us in this legal framework,” said the Mississippi Democrat. “I applaud the quick decision we got because we have to get there.”

