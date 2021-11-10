Pakistanis remind Jemima of her marriage to Imran Khan





Social media users remind Jemima Goldsmith of her marriage to Prime Minister Imran Khan as she congratulated Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik.

She wrote, Congratulations and mashallah, under Malala Yousafzai’s tweet. People reminded him of his marriage to Imran Khan. Some of the subscribers asked questions such as why they broke up and why she left him. They would have been happy if they were still together.

Congratulations and machallah x

– Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 9, 2021

We miss you now @Jemima_Khan, we wished you were 1st lady of Pakistan. How cute if … But you are still our Bhabi

– (@ BadarMu33938692) November 10, 2021

My most fvt couple in the world… But unfortunately they were sacrificed for the nation of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/pjciu9Pbps

– Asghar Ali (@ AsgharA74985324) November 9, 2021

One Twitter user said: We miss you now @Jemima_Khan, we wished you were the 1st lady of Pakistan. How cute if ………… But still, you are our Bhabi.

Another said, my most fvt couple in this world… But unfortunately he was sacrificed for the Pakistan nation.

A Twitter user said that despite the separation, she had not moved on in her life and was looking after her former husband.

Read more: Jemima Goldsmith asks for latest popular wedding songs in tweet

Earlier, Jemima Goldsmith deleted her tweet following bizarre responses from Pakistani Twitter users.

In a deleted tweet, Jemima Goldsmith asked Pakistani social media users to help him find an English translation of the Qawwali Athra Ishq Ni Saon Denda sung by Maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Soon his Twitter feed was inundated with responses from Pakistani Twitter users.

deep inside she still loves imran khan https://t.co/OuXdanWzH0

-. (@stethandswag) November 9, 2021

A Twitter user said that Qawwali is currently in Punjabi and its English translation is not yet available. However, she must contact Prime Minister Imran Khan for the English translation of the Qawwali.

Another user said Prime Minister Imran Khan would help him since the former cricketer and singer respected each other. A Twitter user said it was very difficult to translate Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s songs and Qawwalis into English.

Read more: Jemima Goldsmith deletes tweet after bizarre response from Pakistanis

Jemima Goldsmith later deleted the tweet. She didn’t give the exact reason for deleting her tweet, but it appears that bizarre suggestions from Pakistani Twitter users offended her.

