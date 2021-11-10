Zakia Jafri opposes the Supreme Court’s Clean Chit against Prime Minister Modi in the 2002 riots





Zakia Jafri, widow of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, challenged the clean note to Prime Minister Modi. New Delhi: The 2002 Gujarat Riots Special Investigation Team ignored a body of evidence and drew conclusions without any investigation, said Zakia Jafri, widow of Ehsan Jafri – the congressman murdered in the riots – to the Supreme Court today. SIT did not take statements, seize phones, verify bomb fabrication and immediately file shutdown reports, said the 81-year-old, who disputed the investigative team’s correct word to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. For nearly 20 years, Zakia Jafri has continued her fight for justice. Ehsan Jafri was among 68 people killed at the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002 – a day after the S-6 trainer of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire in Godhra, killing 59 people and starting riots in Gujarat. The SIT submitted its closing report in February 2012 – a decade after the riots – and issued a clear opinion against Prime Minister Modi and 63 others, citing “no evidence capable of prosecution”. The Supreme Court began hearing the case after several adjournments. Pleading on behalf of Zakia Jafri before a bench of Judges AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, senior lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said he too had been a “victim of community violence” and that he had “lost his maternal grandparents in the violence that took place after the partition of India in 1947.” At a previous hearing, Mr Sibal had argued that the issue went beyond what had happened at the Gulberg company. Ms. Jafri’s fight, he said, was about “public order, administrative failure” and she was not interested in any “high dignitary” or conviction at this point. “People have been slaughtered because of the inaction of the police … I just want the matter to be investigated … It is about public order and the rights of individuals “, did he declare. There was a larger conspiracy at play in Gujarat, including “the complicity of bureaucratic officials, deliberate hate speech and the outbreak of violence,” he said, claiming that there is a body of evidence – 23 000 pages – which no one has examined. “There were people who were massacred because of the inaction of the police. Where will people go if none of the courts are looking at it? ,” He said.

