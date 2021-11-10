Brexit Article 16: Boris Johnson and Lord Frost signal how much worse things could get

WHEN it comes to making a bad situation worse, the Johnson administration has racked up quite a record.

It would be easy to get used to this model, and developments in this direction and their negative consequences start to sweep over people.

However, we ignore, at our peril and peril, the potential dangers of the British government’s saber-strikes over the possibility of suspending key elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol by triggering Article 16 of this agreement as it looms large. attempts to negotiate changes to these post-Brexit agreements with the European Union. Such an outbreak could be extremely damaging to businesses, households, the economy and standards of living.

The response from the EU side has been understandable and predictable, and surely could have been anticipated by the Johnson administration, with a clear hint emerging that the bloc may put aside the entire post-Brexit trade deal. concluded last December if the Northern Ireland protocol is suspended.

We also have to keep in mind that the protocol was something the UK government agreed to, having decided to leave the European single market and customs union no matter what, following the vote on Brexit.

Simon Coveney, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, told broadcaster RTE on Sunday: “The trade and cooperation agreement that was reached between the British government and the EU depended on the implementation of the withdrawal agreement, which includes the protocol.

“One depends on the other and so if one has been put aside, there is a risk that the other will also be put aside by the EU.”

If the cancellation of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which would be a long-term process, were to occur, it would obviously be a calamity for exporters. It would also pose another major threat to UK investment and lead to chaos in the chaos that reigns on so many fronts.

Yet Brexit Minister Lord David Frost said last week that “Article 16 is really on the table”.

UK businesses and households are already paying a huge price for the Johnson administration’s hard Brexit, with the loss of frictionless trade and the free movement of people, so imagine what the situation would look like if the trade deal and cooperation was set aside. It’s not really worth thinking about.

Even if things don’t get to that point, and we obviously hope so, what about the extremely corrosive effect of uncertainty?

The uncertainty that plagued the UK economy in the years following the Brexit vote in 2016 took a heavy toll, even before the country left the EU and then the single market.

The last thing UK businesses and households need right now is additional uncertainty hanging over them due to the behavior of the Johnson administration.

Boris Johnson and Lord Frost should consider, among other things, what foreign investors in the UK and those who may be looking to relocate to the country will think of the continued instability and danger that the trade deal will have. and cooperation be put aside.

They are also expected to take into account former Prime Minister Sir John Major’s comments this weekend on the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir John said triggering Article 16 and suspending parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be “colossally stupid”.

He added that suspending parts of the protocol “would be absurd”.

Sir John told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that if the UK government did this, “it would really be seen as very bad faith, it would be considered irresponsible”.

He added: “It would add to the destabilization in Northern Ireland, it would seriously damage relations throughout Ireland to the north and south and in the UK, it would erode relations between Europe and the United Kingdom. -United, that would harm relations between Washington and London. ”

These relationships are crucial on many fronts, and good faith on the international stage is vital.

Sir John also said the UK was negotiating the protocol “with all the subtlety of a brick”.

The Northern Ireland Protocol to the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement was painstakingly crafted to prevent a re-emergence of a hard border on the island of Ireland and creates a customs and regulatory border in the Irish Sea . Northern Ireland, to avoid checks and controls on the island, is required to apply EU customs rules and align with a list of single market regulations.

The Institute for Government think tank is among those who have highlighted signals from the UK government that Article 16 could be triggered. This article authorizes either the United Kingdom or the EU to take unilateral safeguard measures if the protocol causes “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties which are likely to persist, or to trade diversion”.

Any action taken must be “limited in scope and duration” and must address only those issues explicitly identified, the Institute for Government noted, as Article 16 is not intended to allow either party to suspend the provisions of the protocol either permanently or in their entirety.

It remains to be seen what the UK government will do with regard to Article 16.

The Johnson administration and Lord Frost appear keen to fight the EU head-on again. This should come as no surprise at all, given their dismal record throughout the Brexit negotiations and especially given that such behavior appears to make them popular with a large part of the electorate.

Furthermore, the UK government has shown, as evidenced by its tough chosen Brexit, that it will take steps that will cause enormous damage to the country’s economy, if such steps match its ideological goals.

What is not clear in the context of the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations and the threat to use Article 16 is how serious the Johnson administration is about taking action that would take our already severely weakened relationship with the world’s largest free trade bloc to a whole new level.

There will almost certainly be a bit of awkward negotiating tactics here, but there also seems to be a very real danger that the Johnson administration will take dramatic action that would take the UK down a very disturbing path. Much is at stake here. Obviously, stability on the island of Ireland is of paramount importance.

From an economic point of view, even as the Conservative government heeds the sane voices of Sir John Major and recoils from the threat of triggering Article 16, the uncertainty created by the latest developments is absolutely not what the UK needs right now.

Returning to the deliberations of existing and potential foreign investors, a stable operating environment is essential.

In the context of the Northern Ireland Protocol line, there is obviously extremely high short-term uncertainty. However, the situation also demonstrates the potential for massive uncertainty, which may arise in waves or with little warning, in the long term.

The UK has already become a much less attractive place for foreign investors with the country’s exit from the single market and the loss of frictionless trade and free movement.

However, just when many might have thought it couldn’t get worse on this front, Messrs. Johnson and Frost have come to show just how bad things could go.