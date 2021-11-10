India Hosts Afghanistan Talks But No Afghan Official Invited | Taliban news





India is hosting senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, but no Afghan representative is present.

India’s main rival Pakistan and China also refused to attend the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, which was held on Wednesday following the fall of the state-backed government. -United and the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval had invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for the talks.

Now is the time for close consultation between us, Doval said in his opening remarks ahead of the meeting. He said he hoped the deliberations would help the Afghan people and strengthen the region’s collective security.

India’s Foreign Ministry (MEA) said in a statement that the meeting will address relevant security challenges and support the Afghan people in promoting peace, security and stability.

Senior security officials were due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The first two editions of the meeting were hosted by Iran in 2018 and 2019.

Indo-Pakistani tensions

Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf last week called India a spoiler, not a peacemaker in Afghanistan.

Indian MEA officials said Pakistan’s refusal to attend the meeting was unfortunate, but not surprising, and reflected its mindset of seeing Afghanistan as its protectorate.

The meeting highlights India’s attempts to protect its strategic interests in Afghanistan amid Pakistan’s growing influence in the region.

The main rivals of India and Pakistan have long tried to exert influence over Afghanistan to meet their security interests.

Indian leaders fear that the rise to power of the Taliban will benefit Pakistan and fuel a long-simmering rebellion in Indian-administered Kashmir.

According to Indian security expert and political commentator Bharat Karnad, the meeting in New Delhi is a way to alert everyone to the issue and India’s interests in Afghanistan.

It’s a way for India to say that we also have an interest in Afghanistan and to make that aspect clear to the world, Karnad told Al Jazeera.

When asked why no representative from Afghanistan had been invited, he replied: The problem is, if you invite a representative of the Taliban government to Kabul, you will essentially give them recognition, of in a way, by recognizing this government that India does not want. right now.

New Delhi’s relations with Afghanistan are in suspended animation. It no longer has a diplomatic presence in Kabul after evacuating its personnel before the final withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.

However, he held his first official meeting with a representative of the Taliban in Qatar on August 31.

TCA Raghavan, the former Indian ambassador to Afghanistan, told Al Jazeera that the meeting allows India to work with Central Asian countries on Afghanistan as well as with Iran and Russia.

Overall, the more regional consultations and efforts to build a stronger regional consensus on Afghanistan, the better, he said.

I don’t see it specifically as an Indian projection. I think this is an effort by Afghanistan’s neighbors to see if they can increase the common ground that exists.

Before the Taliban took Kabul, India had provided Afghan security forces with operational training and military equipment, even though it had no troops on the ground. It was also the largest regional provider of development assistance to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Acting FM Visits Pakistan

Meanwhile, a high-ranking Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to travel to Islamabad on Wednesday as India hosts the meeting on Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s foreign ministry said Muttaqi would discuss a range of issues during his trip, from the economy and refugees to improving transit across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

This is Muttaqis’ first visit to Islamabad after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August.

During a search in India, a spokesman for the Taliban government, Inamullah Habibi Samangani, said on Tuesday that Afghanistan’s security and economic development were in favor of its neighboring countries.

The Islamic Emirate is not worried about such meetings but hopes to facilitate good cooperation, Samangani said.

