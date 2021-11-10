NSAs from 7 nations appeal to Prime Minister Modi









New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): National security advisers from seven countries – Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan – arrested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The seven nation NSAs are here in Delhi for the NSA level dialogue on Afghanistan that took place earlier today.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval chaired the meeting, in which he said recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for the people of that country but also for its neighbors and the region.

Speaking at the regional NSA meeting, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said that the multilateral meetings of the secretaries of the Security Council on the Afghan issue are an important format and help discuss the set of issues related to developments in Afghanistan at the highest level. “It also helps to develop practical measures to counter the challenges and threats emanating from Afghan territory,” he said.

Patrushev noted the increased activity of international and regional actors in the Afghan dimension and the creation of new formats.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan at the meeting said the current situation creates an additional risk of an upsurge in terrorism, drug trafficking and crime as the border remains complicated.

The Taliban said they were optimistic about the meeting hosted by India.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaking at a press conference in Kabul referred to the meeting on Afghanistan and said the Islamic Emirate was optimistic about it, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

